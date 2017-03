Up Coming Solo Merav Trunk Show

1 2 3 4 Trunk Show at Diamond Bridal Gallery Wedding dress Solo Merav Solor Merav gowns at Diamond Bridal Gallery Solor Merav gowns at Diamond Bridal Gallery

End

-- Merav has over 20 years of experience designing dresses known for their sophistication, elegance, and "sexy mystery." In 1994, she began her fashion studioand has since become a name in bridal and eveningwear couture all over the globe—she has upcoming showcases in New York, California, Spain, Germany, and Cyprus! We are so proud that we will be one of the fortunate few to host a trunk show of Merav gowns at Diamond Bridal Gallery in March!Merav believes in soft lines that emphasize the feminine curves while retaining an air of appropriate and sensual mystery. Her designs are "eclectic and intuitive," and she is known for her innovative interpretations of the female form.One thing we absolutely love about Merav is her genuine care for each and every bride. Thewebsite even has an entire page dedicated to " Our Brides "—a spotlight on the women who wear the stunning Merav pieces on their special days! It's so much fun to flip through the look-book of brides to see all of the unique styles that match each woman and wedding! It reminds us that Merav takes her inspirationfrom the bride, and she cares about the happiness and beauty of each woman.With uncompromising style, quality, and a unique dedication to each bride, Merav has become the go-to for international bridal design. You won't want to miss the Diamond Bridal Gallerytrunk showto take a look at these inventive and delicate gowns!