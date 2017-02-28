Country(s)
Industry News
Up Coming Solo Merav Trunk Show
Merav believes in soft lines that emphasize the feminine curves while retaining an air of appropriate and sensual mystery. Her designs are "eclectic and intuitive," and she is known for her innovative interpretations of the female form.
One thing we absolutely love about Merav is her genuine care for each and every bride. The Solo Merav website even has an entire page dedicated to "Our Brides"—a spotlight on the women who wear the stunning Merav pieces on their special days! It's so much fun to flip through the look-book of brides to see all of the unique styles that match each woman and wedding! It reminds us that Merav takes her inspiration directly from the bride, and she cares about the happiness and beauty of each woman.
With uncompromising style, quality, and a unique dedication to each bride, Merav has become the go-to for international bridal design. You won't want to miss the Diamond Bridal Gallery Solo Merav trunk show March 23-26 to take a look at these inventive and delicate gowns!
