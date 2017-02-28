 
News By Tag
* Cats
* Cat Cafe
* Cat Cafe Tour
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


CatWise Cat Café Tour Presented by Wellness® at Philly's Kawaii Kitty Café

CatWise Cat Café Tour Presented by Wellness® Natural Pet Food With Pam Johnson-Bennett at Philly's Kawaii Kitty Café on April 23rd
 
 
CatWise Cat Cafe Tour with Pam Johnson-Bennett
CatWise Cat Cafe Tour with Pam Johnson-Bennett
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cats
Cat Cafe
Cat Cafe Tour

Industry:
Books

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Events

PHILADELPHIA - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- On Sunday, April 23rd, America's Favorite Cat Behavior Expert and Best Selling Author, Pam Johnson-Bennett, will be joining forces with Philadelphia's premiere cat café for the CatWise Cat Café Tour presented by Wellness Natural Pet Food. Pam will be traveling across the country and stopping at some of the greatest pet loving cat cafés to share her brand new book, CatWise. Be sure to stop by Kawaii Kitty Café from 3:00pm – 6:00pm to meet Pam, the #1 best-selling author of cat books in America, enjoy delicious coffee, check out adoptable cats, and receive freebies from Wellness, all while benefiting PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society).

When: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 from 3:00pm-4:30pm and 4:30pm – 6:00pm

Where: Kawaii Kitty Café

         759 S 4th Street

         Philadelphia, PA 19147

What: Pam is thrilled to stop at the Japanese inspired Kawaii Cat Café located in the exciting and diverse city of Philadelphia. In Japanese the adjective Kawaii translates to "Cute, Pretty, Charming, Dear, and Pet" and has sparked an entire colorful "Kawaii Culture" based on all things adorable; pastel colored inanimate objects. Kawaii Cat Café not only pays tribute to the root of cat cafés and honors the Japanese "Kawaii" culture that started it all, but it also gives customers the opportunity to relax in their cat lounge filled with furry feline friends. Learn more at: http://www.kawaiikittycafe.com/.

The CatWise Cat Café Tour presented by Wellness has one very important mission to fulfill: to give back to animals in need. Kawaii Kitty Café has teamed up with the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), and plenty of lovable cats will be available for adoption at the April 23rd event. As Philadelphia's largest no-kill shelter and provider of low-cost spay/neuter and basic vet care, PAWS overall mission is to make Philadelphia a place where every pet has a home. Learn more at: https://phillypaws.org/.

In its role as presenting sponsor, Wellness Natural Pet Food will be donating 1000 meals to PAWS to help provide cats with natural nutrition while they wait to be adopted. Wellness Natural Pet Food crafts its recipes with carefully sourced, thoughtfully prepared ingredients to make every mealtime count—for pets at home and those in need.

Pam Johnson-Bennett is the best-selling author of 10 books, including the brand new release, CatWise (Penguin Books, 2016). Pam's best-selling book, Think Like a Cat (Penguin Books), changed the way cat owners view cat training and has been referred to as the "cat bible" by veterinarians, shelters, behavior professionals and cat owners world-wide. Her book, Cat vs. Cat (Penguin Books), was the first of its kind to address the unique needs of households with multiple cats.

In addition, Pam hosted the Nat Geo Wild/Animal Planet show Psycho Kitty, which aired in the UK and Canada. With a career that spans over 30 years, she is considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting and her books have been used as texts for professional behavior and shelter training.

Pam is a former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and is the founder and former chair of the IAABC Cat Division.Learn more at:http://www.catbehaviorassociates.com.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Pam.JohnsonBennett.

Twitter: @ThinkLikeACat

About Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society: PAWS is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to saving Philadelphia's homeless, abandoned, and unwanted animals. PAWS is the city's largest no-kill shelter and operates two high-volume, low-cost clinics serving pet owners and rescue organizations that lack access to affordable basic veterinary care. Through its adoption locations, special events, and foster care network, PAWS finds loving homes for thousands of animals each year. PAWS is working to make Philadelphia a no-kill city where every healthy and treatable pet is guaranteed a home. Learn more at: https://phillypaws.org/.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PhilaAnimalWelfareSociety/.

Twitter: @phillypaws

About Wellness®:

At Wellness, we do whatever it takes to create the healthiest foods for the pets that depend on us. We're a family owned company on a passionate mission to raise the bar in pet food and give pets the gift of healthy and happy lives. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave. In other words, we make sure our passion for pets shines through every aspect of what we do. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit http://www.wellnesspetfood.com.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wellnesspetfood.

Twitter: @wellnesspetfood

Instagram: @wellnesspetfood

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/catwise-cat-cafe-tour-presented-by-wellness-at-phillys-kawaii-kitty-cafe-tickets-32592160028

Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Cats, Cat Cafe, Cat Cafe Tour
Industry:Books
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Whitegate PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share