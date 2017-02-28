News By Tag
Express Logic's NetX Duo™ TCP/IP Stack First to Earn UL Safety Certifications
Certifications make NetX Duo ideal choice for IoT development that must meet widely required safety standards
The compliance with UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 builds on NetX Duo's current comprehensive safety certification credentials. NetX Duo already boasts the highest level of pre-certification for industrial safety's IEC 61508 SIL 4, medical's IEC 62304 Class C, automotive's ISO 26262 ASIL D, and rail transportation's EN 50128 SW-SIL 4 standards—compliance necessary for use in safety-critical devices. NetX Duo also has earned Phase-2 IPv6–Ready Logo certification and Ixia's IxANVL TCP/IP RFC validation.
Moreover, embedded developers working with NetX Duo can add on TLS 1.1 and 1.2 or DTLS to secure data at the socket layer or IPsec to secure information at the network layer. Now, with NetX Duo's UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 certification, developers can use NetX Duo to develop components for connected appliances and white goods, such as washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, and ovens.
"The IoT has brought new and exciting connectivity to consumer markets, such as the connected home, and along with that connectivity comes a demand for ever-more stringent compliance with global safety standards," said William E. Lamie, CEO of Express Logic. "With the pre-certification of NetX Duo for such standards, embedded developers now have an industrial-grade, high-performance TCP/IP stack that makes it easier for them to deliver to those markets."
Pricing and Availability
NetX Duo is available today at license prices starting at $15,000. UL and TÜV certifications are available each with licenses starting at $25,000.
About Express Logic and ThreadX
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX® RTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™TCP/IP stacks, the FileX® embedded FAT compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device USB protocol stack, and the GUIX™ embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Most products from Express Logic include full source-code and all have no run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.
ThreadX, TraceX, FileX and X-Ware are registered trademarks, and Safety-Critical Certification Pack, NetX, NetX Duo, USBX, GUIX, GUIX Studio, LevelX, preemption-threshold, picokernel, and UDP fast path technology are trademarks of Express Logic. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
Contact
Janice Hughes, Media Contact
Hughes Communications, Inc.
705-774-8686
janice@hughescom.net
