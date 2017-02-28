 
Endur ID to Exhibit at the American Organization of Nurse Executives Annual Conference

Please join us at AONE 2017 conference from March 29- April 1st 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.
 
BALTIMORE - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Endur ID to Exhibit at the American Organization of Nurse Executives Annual  Conference.  Please join us at AONE 2017 conference from March 29- April 1st 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.  Endur ID will be presenting our full line of Patient Identification solutions.  This includes our IDMX Identification software, Wristbands, Wristband with label sheet combinations, Maternity and Alert Bands.  New to our product line up is the EFL-1-LA wristband label sheet which can be produced with little to no disruption of your current template.

About Endur ID:

Endur ID was founded in 2003. We entered into the Patient Identification Market with the goal to manufacture and distribute the finest hospital Identification Wristbands and Media available. In 2012 we entered the Inmate Identification Market

Endur ID offers wristbands that are durable, easy to use, and easy to wear and are produced using standard desktop printers. We have also developed our relationships with our partners so we can also offer the finest software and hardware products as well — delivering the most comprehensive solution on the market. Please visit: http://endurid.com for more information.

Contact
Richard Bacon
***@endurid.com
End
Source:EndurID
Email:***@endurid.com
