Jokesters Comedy Club Of Las Vegas Is The Late Night Comedy Show That Doesn't Hold Back
Appearing nightly at 10:30pm, this is comedy the way it's meant to be - live and uncensored! With no restrictions on language or content, Jokesters on Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas presents the top local and national comedy talent.
Our rotating cast of comedians includes Don Barnhart, Derek Richards, Kathleen Dunbar, Bob Kubota, Jeff Capri, Marc Yaffee and Keith Lyle who have all recently gone overseas to entertain the troops with Battle Comics.
Barnhart, Kubota and Capri are featured in the upcoming documentary I Am Battle Comic showing the importance and impact of entertaining the troops serving overseas.
Many of our comedians have been featured on Comedy Central, The Tonight Show, Late Night, XM/Sirius, The Late Late Show, HBO, Def Jam, Showtime, The Bob & Tom Show and more. Special guests and celebrities are always dropping in.
Jokesters is conveniently located inside The D Casino Hotel and features 3 hours of FREE Validated parking and is already considered one of the best comedy clubs in the country.
Showtime: 10:30pm daily. Seating begins at 10:00pm with a pre-party and drink specials.
Show Length: 75 minutes
Location: Located in the heart of Fremont Street, Jokesters Comedy Club is on the 2nd floor Inside The D Casino Hotel, 301 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101.
Parking: The D Hotel offers both Valet and 3 hours of FREE (validated) self-parking.
Phone: (702) 388-2400
Age: Jokesters Comedy Club is a 21 and over event. No minors allowed.
For Tickets: Tickets for current or upcoming shows can be purchased online at Jokesters Tickets.
Calendar: Click here to see who's performing on which night.
VIP Services: Jokesters Comedy Club offers reserved seating for large parties and VIP tickets for those of you who like to sit up close and become part of the act.
There is a full bar and cocktail service available during the show with some of the best drink specials Las Vegas has to offer.
Jokesters is also a proud sponsor of The Las Vegas Comedy Institute and Battle Comics, which bring comedy to our troops.
Are you ready to get Down and Dirty and get your funny bone tickled with Jokesters Comedy Club at The D Hotel in Las Vegas?
