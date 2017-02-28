News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MetPro Will Showcase New Innovative Industrial Packaging at Interpack 2017 in Germany
The MetPro sales team will showcase their new line of industrial packaging products with Biobased VCI at Interpack 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Interpack is the essential event for the food, beverage, confectionery, bakery, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, non-food and industrial goods sectors. No other trade fair in the world represents the entire supply chain. And at no other trade fair does the packaging industry provide all industry sectors with tailored solutions and innovative designs based on such a variety of materials. Interpack offers businesses an array of opportunities to help them identify the right solutions for their internal processes.
MetPro will showcase their new industrial packaging products with Biobased VCI which includes VCI film and paper. This unique VCI is produced using natural ingredients and is completely amine and nitrite free. It is recognized as a significant innovation because it sets new standards for occupational health and safety for handling of VCI films.
"Interpack is "the platform" for our group to present innovations into new vertical markets and the future trends of sustainable VCI products. For many years, we could meet our customers, learn about new demands and prove our business model to be in line with our customers' expectations. New BioVCI based products, high barrier films and innovative desiccant products will be on display for our interested visitors from all over the World" – Marc Rapp, Managing Director of MetPro Group.
To read more about MetPro's new products with Biobased VCI (http://metprogroup.com/
About MetPro: MetPro is a leading manufacturer of VCI Film, VCI Papers, Anti Corrosion Packaging and Industrial Packaging specialties. Headquartered in Ireland, they have locations all throughout the world, meaning that great industrial packaging is never far from you and your business.
Contact
Louise O’Brien
***@metprogroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse