Prestigious Award for Mildren Construction

Salisbury Civic Award - Chris Wingham speech

Alexandra Eaton

-- THE South's leading building and civil engineering firm Mildren Construction Ltd has been awarded the prestigious Civic Award by Wiltshire Council.The work which saw major improvements to Salisbury Market Place has been given a Salisbury Civic Society Conservation Award, which was presented at a special ceremony last month.Wiltshire Council asked for the local people to put forward their ideas to rejuvenate this important area in the city and these 1,500 plus responses were formulated in consultation with a working group for the Market Place.The project saw the area completely transformed by creating a pedestrianised area, resulting in a large open space to be used for events to draw people to the city all year round. It is now enjoyed not only by locals but also by visitors from near and further afield.Local people and business owners also suggested the type of lighting and seating they wanted to see featured.Cabinet member for highways, Philip Whitehead, said: "We worked very hard with local people to come up with a design that fitted with their aspirations. At every stage of the process, we took on board ideas to improve the scheme, and I'm delighted with how the Market Place and re-furbished New Canal now look."Salisbury Civic Society's report on the scheme declared the decision to remove all parking "was applauded as a brave one which had taken some courage" while simultaneously providing easy access as a busy thoroughfare which the space had desperately needed.It added the work had restored "Salisbury's major secular space to its rightful status within the public realm."High quality natural stone paving in colours to blend with the surroundings were used in The Market Place and Guildhall Square. Disabled parking bays were relocated adjacent to the square.Installation of new seating areas enables people to admire the historic buildings and the Market Square is now beautifully aesthetic and lined with trees.The historic footway 66 is marked either side by up-lighters to light the way after sunset and new lighting and drainage were also installed along with a new disabled toilet. Electrical housings for use by market traders at the twice weekly markets and for other events across the year have also been incorporated.Dave Stokes, Quantity Surveyor at Mildren and Communications Manager on the project said: "This has been an incredible project to work on and we are delighted with the smooth communications between all parties. We were constantly in close liaison with local people and are delighted with the outcome of what was a challenging job."Mildren have become one of the South's leadingandfirms by combining, unrivalledand a willingness to think innovatively and ambitiously.For more information regarding the extensive services that Mildren Construction can offer, please visit their website at www.mildrenconstruction.co.uk or telephone 01202 487480. You can also follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.- ENDS –Words 487is a regional Civil Engineering and Building Contractor based at Hurn, Christchurch, operating throughout southern central England. Their work comprises individual projects in the value range of £0 toundertaken on behalf of public and private clients. Typicallyof total turnover is derived from public works. The company has developed long term relationships with consultants, regional/national suppliers and specialist sub-contractors and is thus able to provide a complete service to the industry.Mildren has built an enviable reputation through unrivalled local knowledge and excellent relationships with both customers and suppliers built over the last 29 years. Reviewing performance and planning for the future has become an integral part of our business model.Offering a fully integrated service from inception through to completion, they ensure their clients have direct access to the team behind every project. This approach creates a collaborative working relationship and builds trust between all parties involved.Released by:Alexandra Eaton MCIM