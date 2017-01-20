yStats.com's new research report about the development of online payment methods worldwide

New research from Hamburg's secondary market research company yStats.com reveals in the report "Global Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016," that online payments are developing worldwide.

Infographic: Global Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016

Contact

yStats.com Press team

***@ystats.com yStats.com Press team

End

--'s opinions about payment methodsglobally. According a survey cited in the yStats.com report, most online retailers provide a minimum of 3. Bank card payments still maintain theshare ofworldwide in comparison with different, individual payment methods. Together,have a larger share than bank card payments.The demand for alternative payment methods encouragesin developing markets, brought on by lesser bank card penetration incompared with more developed markets. Recent yStats.com research suggests that consumers in, along with the, have an above average willingness to utilize mobile payments.Across the globe, online consumers' top priority is. While 3D Secure is still a major payment, more authentication methods are in the development process. The yStats.com report suggests thatis a frontrunner in meeting these growing demands.yStats.com GmbH & Co. KGBehringstrasse 28a, D-22765 HamburgPhone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51E-Mail: press@ystats.comInternet: www.ystats.comTwitter: www.twitter.com/ystatsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystatsFacebook: www.facebook.com/ystatsFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.