yStats.com's new research report about the development of online payment methods worldwide
New research from Hamburg's secondary market research company yStats.com reveals in the report "Global Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016," that online payments are developing worldwide.
The demand for alternative payment methods encourages innovation in developing markets, brought on by lesser bank card penetration in emerging economies compared with more developed markets. Recent yStats.com research suggests that consumers in Latin America, along with the Asia-Pacific, have an above average willingness to utilize mobile payments.
Across the globe, online consumers' top priority is payment security. While 3D Secure is still a major payment authenticator, more authentication methods are in the development process. The yStats.com report suggests that fingerprint ID is a frontrunner in meeting these growing demands.
About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.
Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.
We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.
