MCMA Launches Motion Control Certification for Professionals
The certification program is designed to help individuals working with motion control, motors, and automation technologies obtain the core knowledge required to work in today's competitive job market.
People can earn basic level certification by taking a series of training courses and passing a written exam. The exam will be administered for the first time during the Automate show and conference, April 3-6, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The training will also be offered in Chicago.
The Certified Motion Control Professional basic level training is taught by expert instructors from industry. The courses cover fundamental topics including machine design, the physics of motion, mechanical motion control components and subsystems, inertia and reflected inertia, magnetism and motor basics, positioner selection and motor sizing, digital servo amplifiers, motion controllers, programming, and system design basics.
"The motion control industry suppliers provide training to their customer base and they asked MCMA to develop and deliver the fundamental training, so they could focus their training efforts on the specific components and systems they produce," said Dana Whalls, vice president of MCMA.
"We're proud to bring our Motion Control Professional Certification program to the industry," said John Payne, vice president of Yaskawa America's Motion Division and past MCMA Board Chairperson. MCMA spent two years developing the curriculum and certification program. "The industry needed a high-quality basic motion control training program and we think that end-users and industry professionals alike will benefit from it."
Certified professionals receive a personalized certificate and are listed on Motion Control Online. Basic level certification is valid for five (5) years.
"The technological advances and growing demand for motion control technologies has broadened the range of the skills needed to be successful,"
MCMA will develop an Advanced level training and certification in the future. Their goal is to provide the training in person and online to broaden the global availability of the program.
To learn more about the certification program or to register for the training and exam, visit www.MotionControlOnline.org/
About MCMA
The Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA) is a not-for-profit trade group dedicated to promoting the global innovation and growth of motion control and motor technologies through the entire supply chain. Its more than 230 members include suppliers of raw and finished materials, manufacturers of motors and motion control components and systems, system integrators, distributors, end users, consulting firms, academic institutions and research groups directly involved with motion control around the world. MCMA is part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3).
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org.
Cheryl Coupe, Media Contact
Hughes Communications, Inc.
503-705-4189
cheryl@hughescom.net
