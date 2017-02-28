 
Knightvest Management's Everton at Bellmar Ranked No. 2 in U.S. for Online Reputation

 
 
Everton at Bellmar
Everton at Bellmar
 
DALLAS - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Knightvest (http://knightvest.com/home/) Management's multifamily community, Everton at Bellmar (http://www.evertonapartmentsdallas.com/)(Everton), was recently ranked second in J Turner Research's 2016 Elite 1% ORA™ Power Rankings (https://www.jturnerresearch.com/ora-elite-2016) for online reputation management. The list spotlights the 50 highest performing properties, management companies and real estate investment trusts in the U.S. regarding online reputation management. Everton received an ORA™ score of 96 out of 100, compared to the national average of 57.5.

Each property's online reputation assessment score is based on a monthly, nationwide study of all online review sites. Now in its third year, the 2016 Elite 1% ORA™ Power Rankings utilized exhaustive research to narrow down a list of 63,000 entrants to 699 elite properties, and then the top 50.

While discussing the property's ranking with J Turner Research, Everton's property manager CaSandra Sanchez, CAM, said, "Knightvest recognizes social media as a great avenue for stimulating conversation and discussion. We value respectful communication and do our best to respond to reviews in a professional and timely manner."

Additionally, Sanchez advised other property managers to engage with residents online and offline by setting aside an hour a day to do something as simple as sending a friendly note. "It will make a huge impact on what [residents] think about you as a manager, your community and your company."

Everton, located at 10588 Stone Canyon Road, Dallas, TX 75230 (https://www.google.com/maps?rlz=1C1CHMO_enUS466US466&...), is managed by Dallas-based KnightvestManagement, a multifamily real estate investment management company.

About Knightvest Management:

Founded in 2007 by David Moore and KC Kronbach, Dallas-based Knightvest manages more than $1.5 billion in multifamily assets and provides exceptional management services to approximately 50 communities and 16,000 units. With a commitment to excellence, Knightvest has established a strong reputation for turning around troubled assets and maintains a culture of respect and integrity by treating residents fairly, providing outsized risk-adjusted returns and attracting and retaining top talent. For more information, visit http://www.knightvestmanagement.com/.

