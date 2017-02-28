News By Tag
Aimpoint Announces New Director of Research for Columbus, Ohio Office
"We are very excited to have John leading our Columbus research teams, said Brett Sciotto, President and CEO of Aimpoint Research. His vast experience, knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we expand our global capabilities and continue to provide our clients with innovative research that yields the critical insights they require to achieve their goals and maintain a competitive advantage."
A former Military Intelligence soldier and Army veteran, Huffman began his research career working in higher education and has since held senior management positions in market research for major corporations and organizations including Walmart, Nielsen, U.S. Postal Service and Bank of America.
Huffman has a master's degree in political science with an emphasis in public policy analysis and research methodology from Florida State University and a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of South Florida.
About Aimpoint Research
Aimpoint Research is a global, multi-disciplinary marketing research firm providing the insight leaders require to make better, more informed decisions that reduce risk, optimize resources and maximize success. Aimpoint blends best practices from military intelligence disciplines with those of the civilian market research industry to provide unprecedented insight into the minds of those who most impact their clients' success and help them channel that knowledge into successful organizational strategies.
For more information, please visit http://www.aimpointresearch.com/
Contact Information
Missy Graham
missygraham@
Contact
Missy Graham
***@aimpointresearch.com
