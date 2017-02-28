 
News By Tag
* Research
* Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Aimpoint Announces New Director of Research for Columbus, Ohio Office

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Research
Marketing

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Columbus - Ohio - US

Subject:
Executives

COLUMBUS, Ohio - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Aimpoint Research, a global leader in the market research industry, has announced the appointment of John Huffman as the Director of Research for their Columbus, Ohio research center. In this role, Huffman will lead teams of researchers and analysts in the execution of multi-disciplinary market research throughout North America. He will also oversee the day-to-day operations of the on-site call center and focus group facilities. Huffman has over 20 years' experience in market research and competitive intelligence and was most recently the Director of Customer Insights for Hertz Global.

"We are very excited to have John leading our Columbus research teams, said Brett Sciotto, President and CEO of Aimpoint Research. His vast experience, knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we expand our global capabilities and continue to provide our clients with innovative research that yields the critical insights they require to achieve their goals and maintain a competitive advantage."

A former Military Intelligence soldier and Army veteran, Huffman began his research career working in higher education and has since held senior management positions in market research for major corporations and organizations including Walmart, Nielsen, U.S. Postal Service and Bank of America.

Huffman has a master's degree in political science with an emphasis in public policy analysis and research methodology from Florida State University and a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of South Florida.

About Aimpoint Research

Aimpoint Research is a global, multi-disciplinary marketing research firm providing the insight leaders require to make better, more informed decisions that reduce risk, optimize resources and maximize success.  ­Aimpoint blends best practices from military intelligence disciplines with those of the civilian market research industry to provide unprecedented insight into the minds of those who most impact their clients' success and help them channel that knowledge into successful organizational strategies.

For more information, please visit http://www.aimpointresearch.com/

Contact Information

Missy Graham

missygraham@aimpointresearch.com

Contact
Missy Graham
***@aimpointresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aimpointresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Research, Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aimpoint Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share