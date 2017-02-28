News By Tag
Eric Skye will be performing at Tobias Music on Saturday, April 8
Jazz guitarist Eric Skye will be performing at Tobias Music in Downers Grove on Saturday, April 8th
Skye occupies a unique niche, exploring areas between Americana, jazz, and blues, all threaded together with a healthy respect for groove and unadulterated acoustic tone. Skye's release, A Different Kind Of Blue -a solo guitar re-imagining of the Miles Davis' iconic Kind Of Blue- was acknowledged by the Davis family and named in Acoustic Guitar magazine's top ten albums of 2012. His 2015 release, Artifact, with longtime Jackson Browne guitarist Mark Goldenberg, was also critically acclaimed. In an unexpected departure from past projects, Skye's 2016 release, June Apple, is a collection of early American fiddle tunes arranged for mandolin and guitar.
Eric Skye has performed on live morning television for NBC and FOX, has been featured on both National Public Radio, Public Radio International, performed and been interviewed on many live radio broadcasts in the United States and Europe. Skye has been featured in magazines such as Guitar Player, Fretboard Journal, Acoustic Guitar, Jazziz, Premier Guitar, Jazz Improv, 20th Century Guitar, Acoustic (UK), Akustik Gitarree (Germany), The Guitar Note, The Guitar Bench, and was on cover of Acoustic Guitar magazine in China.
Eric has played all over the United States, at such notable acoustic and jazz venues as Yoshi's in San Francisco, The Freight And Salvage in Berkeley, Club Passim in Cambridge MA, Rio Theater in Santa Cruz, the Alberta Rose Theater in Portland Oregon. Plus the NAMM shows in both Los Angeles and Nashville, and at the Healdsburg Guitar Festival in California and the Woodstock Guitar Festival in New York. This year Eric has shared billing with Bill Frisell, David Crosby, Julian Lage, Joe Henry, Bryan Sutton, and Blake Mills. Premier Guitar magazine recently featured a seven page article on the duo and new album Artifact. In 2011 Eric was bestowed the rare honer of having the renown Santa Cruz Guitar Company release a signature model guitar.
Tickets to Eric Skye are $25 and can be purchased in advance by calling Tobias Music at 630.960.2455. Tickets are also available at the door. Doors open at 7:00, and the show begins at 8:00.
Tobias Music is a family owned guitar store operating for over 38 years in Downers Grove. They are located at 5013 Fairview Avenue. They sell electric and acoustic guitars including Taylor Guitars, Martin & Co, Santa Cruz Guitars, Eastman Guitars, and host special events throughout the year. For more information about Tobias Music, visit their website at http://tobiasmusic.com
