March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28

Vistaar Technologies & Accenture to Host Webinar on Pricing Approaches for Commodity-Driven Busine

 
 
PARSIPPANY, N.J. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Vistaar Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of pricing and promotion software, and Accenture are hosting a free webinar, "Differentiated Pricing Strategy for Commodity-Driven Businesses." This webinar will examine how commodity-driven businesses can combat pricing risks, capitalize on market opportunities, and improve internal pricing efficiency. The webinar is scheduled for 11:30 am ET on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017.

WHO:

·     Joe Nilsestuen, senior manager, Accenture strategy for Accenture, and

·     Paul Greifenberger, senior vice president of global sales for Vistaar

      WHAT:

·     Nilsestuen will share his perspectives on pricing in the commodity-driven industry and examine why businesses should start a new pricing initiative, how to monetize product points of differentiation with pricing, the unique pricing challenges commodity-driven businesses face, why change is management is important for project success and how to operationalize a new pricing strategy

·     Greifenberger will serve as moderator and host for the webinar

WHERE:

GoToWebinar event
http://www.vistaar.com/webinar-differentiated-pricing-str...

WHEN:

Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017
11:30 am – 12:30 pm ET

REGISTRATION:

To register for the webinar, visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/170921759433054...

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information about Vistaar, visit: www.vistaar.com

For more information about Accenture, visit: https://www.accenture.com/us-en/new-applied-now

Contact
Jodi Lozauskas
Vistaar Technologies, Inc.
***@vistaar.com
