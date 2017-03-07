News By Tag
Vistaar Technologies & Accenture to Host Webinar on Pricing Approaches for Commodity-Driven Busine
WHO:
· Joe Nilsestuen, senior manager, Accenture strategy for Accenture, and
· Paul Greifenberger, senior vice president of global sales for Vistaar
WHAT:
· Nilsestuen will share his perspectives on pricing in the commodity-driven industry and examine why businesses should start a new pricing initiative, how to monetize product points of differentiation with pricing, the unique pricing challenges commodity-driven businesses face, why change is management is important for project success and how to operationalize a new pricing strategy
· Greifenberger will serve as moderator and host for the webinar
WHERE:
GoToWebinar event
http://www.vistaar.com/
WHEN:
Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017
11:30 am – 12:30 pm ET
REGISTRATION:
To register for the webinar, visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
For more information about Vistaar, visit: www.vistaar.com
For more information about Accenture, visit: https://www.accenture.com/
# # #
Contact
Jodi Lozauskas
Vistaar Technologies, Inc.
***@vistaar.com
