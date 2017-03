Vistaar Technologies & Accenture to Host Webinar on Pricing Approaches for Commodity-Driven Busine

Contact

-- Vistaar Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of pricing and promotion software, and Accenture are hosting a free webinar, "Differentiated Pricing Strategy for Commodity-Driven Businesses."This webinar will examine how commodity-driven businesses can combat pricing risks, capitalize on market opportunities, and improve internal pricing efficiency. The webinar is scheduled for 11:30 am ET on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017.· Joe Nilsestuen, senior manager, Accenture strategy for Accenture, and· Paul Greifenberger, senior vice president of global sales for Vistaar· Nilsestuen will share his perspectives on pricing in the commodity-driven industry and examine why businesses should start a new pricing initiative, how to monetize product points of differentiation with pricing, the unique pricing challenges commodity-driven businesses face, why change is management is important for project success and how to operationalize a new pricing strategy· Greifenberger will serve as moderator and host for the webinarGoToWebinar eventTuesday, Mar. 7, 201711:30 am – 12:30 pm ETTo register for the webinar, visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/ register/170921759433054... For more information about Vistaar, visit: www.vistaar.comFor more information about Accenture, visit: https://www.accenture.com/us-en/new-applied-now# # #