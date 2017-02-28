News By Tag
AABSyS IT becomes Authorized Professional Sales Partner of vanillaNAV Indoor Navigation in India
The award-winning vanillaNAV indoor navigation system stands out in the indoor navigation space due to its fast and cost-effective installation in any building and the precise indoor routing via augmented reality navigation arrows in the vanillaNAV mobile app.
Partnering with AABSyS IT as a Professional Sales for vanillaNAV in the Indian market is strengthening vanillaNAV´s worldwide network of world class partners. Being a professional sales partner for vanillaNAV is also strengthening AABSyS IT's offerings in the indoor navigation space. Currently AABSyS IT's services in the indoor space included indoor building mapping, building floor plan creation, and virtual walk-throughs.
AABSyS IT's CEO and Director Arun Patnaik has observed that this new association with vanillaNAV would enhance AABSyS IT's offerings for the indoor navigation industry, which is slowly growing in India. "We are excited to initiate this partnership. Together, AABSyS and vanillaNAV are joining hands to enhance growth of the indoor navigation industry in India."
Dr. Christian Lange, Managing Director VanillaWorks UG has shared his enthusiasm and happiness in entering the Indian market. "It´s my pleasure to welcome AABSyS IT on board as a Professional Sales Partner for vanillaNAV. It´s amazing that AABSyS IT and VanillaWorks join forces to bring our vanillaNAV indoor navigation system to the Indian market. Due to size and volume the Indian market is strategically a very important market for us and we are happy to enter the market with a strong partner like AABSyS IT. I'm looking forward to our partnership and we wish our partner maximum success!" Dr. Lange said.
AABSyS IT has been offering navigation solutions to customers worldwide for the past several years and has a team of professionally qualified technical resources supporting the global navigation industry through services such as 3D photorealistic building landmarks, point of interest data creation and 2D building footprint capture, among others. Sharing the excitement at AABSyS Dy. Managing Director Mr. Rajen Tanwar said "I am excited about this partnership with VanillaNAV. Indoor navigation is still at its early stage in India and vanillaNAV has a tried and tested cost effective solution. We therefore see a significant potential for market penetration specially in the high-end shopping malls, exhibition venues, airports and large office complexes."
About VanillaWorks UG
vanillaNAV is an optical indoor navigation solution developed by Vanilla Works UG. VanillaWorks UG was founded in 2015 and has its headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany. VanillaWorks is together with the vanillaNAV indoor navigation system an important partner for exhibition halls, supermarkets & malls, public buildings like airports, train stations, hospitals as well as museums. Besides the development and sales of the vanillaNAV indoor navigation system VanillaWorks also offers related services to install the vanillaNAV in buildings. The VanillaWorks product portfolio contains the vanillaNAV Manager, a web-based application to define navigation destinations in a building and to administrate additional destination related functions such as additional information about navigation destinations or event calendars in congress rooms. Besides that, VanillaWorks offers the vanillaNAV App, which is available free of charge for Android and iOS, and provides indoor navigation services as well as numerous additional features for the building visitors.
About AABSyS IT
