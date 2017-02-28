News By Tag
One Thousand Dollar Scholarship Available
College Seniors working with Hydraulics available for scholarship
"We are pleased to announce this scholarship, which reflects the importance of exploring the use of hydraulics in existing and new technologies"
While the world of hydraulics may not seem as glamorous as other scientific or mechanical pursuits we agree with Mike Rowe, from Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs "there's still a thing called opportunity, and that is what students need to pursue." Our scholarship supports students in the pursuit of opportunity.
The scholarship is valued at $1,000 and will be awarded to the winning student based on their essay submission, experience in the field of hydraulics, and recommendations from work, Co-Op, and community sources. The scholarship will be awarded without regard to financial circumstances. However, women in the field, and US Veterans will be given priority.
Students who are US citizens, or in possession of a current student visa, in good academic standing (3.0 or above) in their final year of degree completion at a public or private, 4-year institution, and in a discipline that would utilize hydraulics are eligible for the scholarship.
The online application and additional information can be found at https://www.hydraulichose.com/
The deadline for applications is June 30, 2017 with the award to be announced by July 30, 2017. The $1,000 scholarship will be sent directly to the financial office of the attended institution.
For further questions please contact info@thehosecompany.com or call 1-800-698-5754 x1812
