March 2017





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


One Thousand Dollar Scholarship Available

College Seniors working with Hydraulics available for scholarship
 
 
MATTHEWS, N.C. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hose Company has announced a new $1,000 education scholarship.  The Hydrauli-flex Scholarship is designed to assist students in their last year of study, in any field that will utilize hydraulic technology.

"We are pleased to announce this scholarship, which reflects the importance of exploring the use of hydraulics in existing and new technologies" says Robert Smith, Director of Operations of The Hose Company. "The field of hydraulics encompasses the down to earth world of agriculture to the highest levels of space exploration, and we need new ideas and new uses for this technology."

While the world of hydraulics may not seem as glamorous as other scientific or mechanical pursuits we agree with Mike Rowe, from Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs "there's still a thing called opportunity, and that is what students need to pursue." Our scholarship supports students in the pursuit of opportunity.

The scholarship is valued at $1,000 and will be awarded to the winning student based on their essay submission, experience in the field of hydraulics, and recommendations from work, Co-Op,  and community sources. The scholarship will be awarded without regard to financial circumstances. However, women in the field, and US Veterans will be given priority.

Students who are US citizens, or in possession of a current student visa, in good academic standing (3.0 or above) in their final year of degree completion at a public or private, 4-year institution, and in a discipline that would utilize hydraulics are eligible for the scholarship.

The online application and additional information can be found at https://www.hydraulichose.com/hydrauli-flex-education-sch...

The deadline for applications is June 30, 2017 with the award to be announced by July 30, 2017.  The $1,000 scholarship will be sent directly to the financial office of the attended institution.

For further questions please contact info@thehosecompany.com or call 1-800-698-5754 x1812

