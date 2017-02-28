Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTORS® announced the addition of new member, Theresa Lafever, to

Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTORS® announced the addition of a new member, Theresa Lafever, to the Ann Arbor Area Real Estate Experts team.

-- Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTORS® announced the addition of a new member, Theresa Lafever, to the Ann Arbor Area Real Estate Experts team. "Theresa is an enthusiastic realtor, new to our area but not new to the real estate industry," said CEO Kathy Toth. "Her knowledge and great customer service skills will serve our Ann Arbor Area clients well, and this makes her a great fit for our organization at Keller Williams."Theresa Lafever, comes to us from the Northville Market Center and is eager to learn about the Ann Arbor real estate market. "I am excited to join Kathy Toth and her team, as I gain knowledge of the Ann Arbor real estate market. Learning about the dynamics is important so as to be able to guide my clients, and provide them the most up-to-date information."Outside of working with clients, Theresa enjoys spending time with her family. She is a proud mom to two teenagers, and spends many days cheering on her son in his high school sports endeavors. As the busy spring market starts to ramp up, Toth is confident that Lafever will provide outstanding service to Ann Arbor area homebuyers.For over 20 years, Toth Team Worldwide Network has served Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Lenawee, Jackson and Wayne Counties, including clients in Dexter, Ann Arbor, Chelsea and Saline.Today, Toth Team Worldwide Network has global aspirations and a growth strategy to meet the modern needs of clients around the world. The launch of the Denver expansion team in 2016 placed Toth Team Worldwide Network in position to accomplish these goals.Toth Team Worldwide Network is among the top one percent of REALTORS® nationally. They have been featured on House Hunters HGTV, and are proud to be the only trusted agent endorsed by celebrity Martin Bandyke on radio 107.1, and the exclusive real estate agent for 102.9 W4Country.Toth Team Worldwide Network exceeds client expectations while delivering top performance in the purchase or sale of residential real estate worldwide.