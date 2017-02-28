News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTORS® announced the addition of new member, Theresa Lafever, to
Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTORS® announced the addition of a new member, Theresa Lafever, to the Ann Arbor Area Real Estate Experts team.
Theresa Lafever, comes to us from the Northville Market Center and is eager to learn about the Ann Arbor real estate market. "I am excited to join Kathy Toth and her team, as I gain knowledge of the Ann Arbor real estate market. Learning about the dynamics is important so as to be able to guide my clients, and provide them the most up-to-date information."
For over 20 years, Toth Team Worldwide Network has served Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Lenawee, Jackson and Wayne Counties, including clients in Dexter, Ann Arbor, Chelsea and Saline.
Today, Toth Team Worldwide Network has global aspirations and a growth strategy to meet the modern needs of clients around the world. The launch of the Denver expansion team in 2016 placed Toth Team Worldwide Network in position to accomplish these goals.
Toth Team Worldwide Network is among the top one percent of REALTORS® nationally. They have been featured on House Hunters HGTV, and are proud to be the only trusted agent endorsed by celebrity Martin Bandyke on radio 107.1, and the exclusive real estate agent for 102.9 W4Country.
Toth Team Worldwide Network exceeds client expectations while delivering top performance in the purchase or sale of residential real estate worldwide.
Contact
Kathy Toth
734-426-6669
info@kathytoth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse