Final Opportunity to Own a Piece of Jacksonville History
The John Gorrie a condominium has lived up to Weaver's vision, and today is a stunning example of historic re-formation, with no detail left undone. With only three residences remaining, it is home to residents of all ages and backgrounds – all who have fallen in love with the beauty, the history and the unique energy of the former school.
"Seeing The John Gorrie become a full and vibrant community has absolutely fulfilled my dream of what I envisioned, and more. There are not many opportunities to do a project such as this one, with its preserved architectural elements and school features that could be incorporated throughout the common areas. It was a painstaking undertaking but incredibly worth it," said Weaver. "Now at 90 percent sold out, I am in the process of transitioning from my role as developer, but The John Gorrie will forever have a special place in my heart."
Each condominium or townhome at The John Gorrie is unique, depending on where in the former school it is located. One of the three available homes, a two-story townhome, features re-cast molding that framed the original auditorium stage, with the original crest soaring to the second floor. Another, a first-floor corner condominium, has original exposed brick walls. The hallways of the buildings have on display some of the school's original windows and doors as artwork, chalkboards, radiators and even a teacher's mail cubby, designated by former teacher names and the classes they taught.
"It has been such a joy to help future residents find this special community. From the feedback I have gotten, everyone loves living here" said Lee Elmore, sales representative for The John Gorrie and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. "Each buyer, in addition to owning a piece of history and living in an ideal urban community, has been able to select a home in a one-of-a kind place. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of The John Gorrie community."
The John Gorrie has a total of 68 residences. The three remaining for sale include: one first floor corner two-bedroom condominium priced at $295,000, one second floor corner two-bedroom condominium priced at $299,000 and a two-story, two-bedroom townhome with a private terrace priced at $285,000. All the residences have large windows, bright open spaces, hardwood floors, GE stainless steel appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
Because The John Gorrie a condominium is a Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Veteran's Administration (VA) approved residence, qualified homebuyers can obtain a low down payment, or none at all, with a fixed-rate mortgage at competitive rates. Owners also receive an ad valorem tax abatement toward their homeowner's tax bill through 2021. These amazing options make buying as affordable as renting, particularly in the popular Riverside/Avondale area.
At The John Gorrie a condominium, residents enjoy private gated parking, a private courtyard, custom fitness center, elevators, a resident reading room with Wi-Fi Internet access. The two-acre John Gorrie Dog Park at Riverside Park is nearby and is frequented by the community's families, retirees, young professionals and their four-legged family members.
The John Gorrie a condominium has received numerous well-deserved accolades, including a Grand Aurora Award in the "Remodeling, Rehabilitation or Historical Renovation" division, the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission's Preservation Award and an Outstanding Multi-Family Renovation award from Riverside Avondale Preservation. In addition, Delores Barr Weaver was awarded the prestigious Urban Land Institute North Florida Award for Excellence in the Reuse/Repurpose category for her work in transforming the 1923 John Gorrie Junior High School to the condominiums it is today.
For more information about how you can secure your piece of history and be part of The John Gorrie community, call (904) 383-3688 or visit http://www.johngorrie.com.
