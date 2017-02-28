 
Industry News





SAP Certifies KGS for SAP S/4HANA-related Document Archiving

SAP archiving based on the new S/4-BC-AL 7.40 AP ArchiveLink interface for SAP S/4HANA
 
NEU-ISENBURG, Germany - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- KGS was successful in gaining S/4-BC-AL 7.40 certification for their ContentServer4Storage SAP archive. This means their solution now officially supports the SAP ArchiveLink interface for SAP S/4HANA. The function range includes HTTP Content Server, OLE Frontend and Barcode BAP. Last fall, KGS already received certification for SAP NetWeaver Information Lifecycle Management via the BC ILM 3.1 WEBDAV interface as the first German provider.

KGS ContentServer4Storage is a high-performance archive specifically designed to address SAP archiving needs. It facilitates legally compliant archiving of data, print lists and documents both via ArchiveLink and BC ILM. "Our products always keep stride with the current SAP release plan," explains Jochem Brost, Team Manager Marketing at KGS. "This is essential for our customers, as it means they can rest assured that with KGS they have chosen a competent and innovative partner for SAP archiving and document management."

The S/4 HANA platform will continue to support archiving via SAP ArchiveLink or the BC ILM 3.1 WEBDAV interface. KGS ContentServer4Storage allows SAP users to manage and archive their SAP documents using any of the two SAP-certified methods. Certification for the new S/4-BC-AL 7.40 AP ArchiveLink expands the range of options available.

http://www.kgs-software.com/news/sap-certifies-kgs-for-sa...

Media Contact
KGS Software GmbH & Co. KG
+49 6102 8128522
***@kgs-software.com
End
Source:KGS Software GmbH & Co. KG
Email:***@kgs-software.com
Tags:SAP-ArchiveLink, SAP-Archiving, SAP-Archiv
Industry:Software
Location:Neu-Isenburg - Hesse - Germany
Subject:Features
