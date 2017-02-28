Country(s)
Blue Horizon International and Mehling Orthopedics to exhibit at American Academy Of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting in San Diego
NEW YORK - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Brian Mehling, M.D. and Pavel Yufit, M.D., orthopedic surgeons with practices in New York and New Jersey, are scheduled to attend the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA from March 14-18, 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center.
This is the world's largest meeting of orthopaedic surgeons, researchers, and allied health professionals. The meeting offers physicians the opportunity to exchange ideas with their colleagues and learn about cutting-edge technology in their field.
Dr. Mehling is also the chief medical officer at BHI Therapeutic Sciences, LLC, a company that offers a novel method of arthritis therapy using a patient's own stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells including mesenchymal stem cells.
BHI Therapeutic Sciences and Blue Horizon International (BHI) will exhibit at the conference to introduce data outcomes from its program located at Malacky Hospital in Slovakia.
BHI is fully licensed by the Ministry of Health of the Slovak Republic to provide adipose stem cell therapies for orthopedic joint applications - knees, hips, shoulders, and ankles. Procedures utilize cutting-edge technology and adult stem cells only.
"Stem cell therapy is primarily intended for patients with a diagnosis of joint osteoarthritis, whether being a gonarthrosis or coxarthrosis of first and second degree. Malacky Hospital is the only medical institute performing treatment of hip and knee osteoarthrosis with stem cells using the technology of BHI," said Dr. Mehling.
Doreen Santora, COO of BHI and BHI Therapeutic Sciences, LLC, who will be also attending the AAOS meeting added, "Malacky Hospital is a private hospital located in the western part of Slovakia, just a short car ride from Vienna. It offers high-quality, comprehensive, and customized healthcare solutions to organizations and individuals and it is staffed with expertly-trained medical professionals and is one of the premiere hospitals in Central Europe."
Stem cells from adipose tissue can be easily obtained: almost without pain under local anesthesia; without risk of thrombosis or introduction of infection into the bone marrow resulting in sepsis or osteomyelitis. In addition to mesenchymal stem cells, the cells isolated from adipose and connective tissues include other cells that: suppress the inflammatory response, contribute to the regeneration, create an optimal environment for receiving own stem cells, which prevent further degeneration of damaged tissues and cells in the new environment.
Mehling Orthopedics performs complex orthopedic fracture surgeries, including high velocity fractures, open fractures and complex pelvic ring injuries as well as general orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Their team of experts delivers specialized care for orthopedic traumatic injuries. With all doctors certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons, they are committed to providing the finest medical care possible. For more information, please visit www.mehlingorthopedics.com.
BHI Therapeutic Sciences, LLC is currently offering cord blood, bone marrow and adipose stem cell derived treatments at Malacky Hospital in Slovakia and is fully licensed by the Ministry of Health of the Slovak Republic. For more information, please visit www.bhisciences.com.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) provides education and practice management services for orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals. The Academy serves as an advocate for improved patient care and informs the public about the science of orthopaedics and it serves more than 39,000 members worldwide. For more information, please visit www.aaos.org.
