SYNEL UK launches New SYNEL STORE for the fast and hassle free purchase of equipment & accessories
Synel Store for Accessories & Services
Come visit this new online store to discover essential accessories for your Time & Attendance and Access Control systems. You can find proximity cards, cards holders, key fobs, card printing accessories and more. You can even ask for card design services as well as bespoke card printing
Buy at Synel Store SY-Face 110
The new store provides the opportunity for visitors to buy Synel's standalone facial recognition terminal, SY-Face 110. The new slim SY-Face 110 offers a touch-free, hygienic alternative to fingerprint and hand readers, while eliminating buddy clocking and the need for cards or badges. Users simply look at the device and within seconds they are identified and either clocked in for work or granted secure access. With an embedded face recognition system and leading "Dual Sensor" Face Recognition Algorithm, SY-Face 110 can be used for time attendance and access control applications.
"We are thrilled to launch online shopping in the UK and to provide Synel products online, in the UK market and showcase our longstanding UK & international experience in providing top-notch Workforce Solutions and Equipment combined with an excellent customer experience", says Director of Synel UK & V.P Business Development of Synel Group, Mr. Erez Buganim.
Synel's UK General Manager, Mr. Yuval Gonen focused on customer experience, "Synel UK supports UK Business with leading Time & Attendance Software for over 25 years, but always strive to improve customer experience and innovate. The new Synel Store offers products & services, on a 24/7 basis, therefore significantly improves the speed of service & support we offer our clients.''
Come visit this new online store to discover Synel choice of equipment and accessories. This new website offers the visitor an enhanced experience by ensuring a simplified and intuitive browsing experience for shopping online across platforms (desktop, tablets, smartphones)
Synel UK develops, produces, supplies and installs computerised systems for data collection, time & attendance, scheduling, electronic registration and access control applications. Synel UK has over 25 years of experience as a total solutions provider, offering a full range of hardware and software at very competitive prices. More than 2000 companies and organisations in the UK are using our systems, including Rugby Football Union, WSH Group, Poundland, Royal Academy of Music, Honda UK, ACCA, City of London School, Sainsbury's and Arcadia Group just to name a few. A world leader of employee's time & attendance data collection, Synel supplies complete hardware and software solutions for easy management and control of any organisations time resources. R&D is at the heart of Synel's operations, transforming advance technologies into software solutions that make a difference in workplace. Synel…Time to be efficient!
Contact
Eirini Spanou
***@syneluk.com
