News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Robot Beavers and Poutine Currency, Seeking Futuristic Canada 150 Stories!
Dark Helix Press is soliciting speculative fiction stories to celebrate Canada's 150th year!
Open for submissions now through April 30, 2017, Canadians are encouraged to dream up what the future will bring to our peaceful country. The Futuristic Canada anthology will be made available July 1, 2017 provided enough submissions are collected.
"We hope to see some exciting stories about Canada, perhaps a space opera involving robot beavers or using poutine as currency in some bizarre alternative timeline. In speculative fiction, anything goes!" Editor JF Garrard states. "We want writers to send in tales that will make us laugh, cry and instill some terror in us. Then we go back to contemplating about how so many tourists have seen the Canadian Rockies but we haven't!"
For more information about submitting a piece of writing in the form of flash fiction, short story or poetry, please visit Dark Helix Press' submission page online at http://www.darkhelixpress.com/
About Dark Helix Press
Dark Helix Press is an Indie publisher of Multicultural Fantasy, Science Fiction and Raw Non-Fiction established in 2014. We are based in one of the most diverse cities in the world – Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Our interest lies in risky, innovative fiction considered too edgy for other publishers and raw, truthful non-fiction told in no-nonsense styles. Our mission is to increase awareness of diversity issues and to break down cultural stereotypes. Visit us at http://darkhelixpress.com.
Contact
Dark Helix Press
***@darkhelixpress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse