AveryHess, Realtors® Website Wins "Best Visual Design" Award From Leading Real Estate Companies

-- AveryHess, Realtors®' newly redesigned website, www.averyhess.com, was awarded "Best Visual Design" by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE). Presented at LeadingRE's Awards Gala on March 2in Miami Beach, the award recognized the website with the most exceptional visual elements and sophisticated core design."It is truly an honor to receive this top award from LeadingRE, which singled out our website among 550 real estate companies," says AveryHess President, Scott Avery. Real estate websites have moved away from simply providing the user a robust search experience. We were very intentional with the look and feel of our website as we set out instead to create a feeling of warmth and instill trust. When someone visits our website, we don't just want them to search for a home. We want them to see us as an advisor, consultant, and an informative source for their needs as a buyer and seller. I feel like we've achieved that and, as a result, have arrived at the best and most visually stunning website we've ever had."The new averyhess.com site launched in December, 2016 with an attractive new look, functionality, and user interface. In addition to showcasing available homes, advanced search, agent profiles, video testimonials, and essential tips and information for buyers and sellers, some of the site's unique features include—a tool that finds homes for sale that match the home buyer's monthly budget within +/- $100—a proprietary online pricing estimator that lets home sellers know what their home is worth within a dedicated range—a visual tour of communities and neighborhoods across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC curated and written by AveryHess agents."The new site has been a tremendous success," says Avery. "In addition to universal praise from our associates, clients, prospects and industry colleagues, we have already seen a 140 percent increase in unique organic search visits in the first two months of this year compared to the two first months of last year. We look forward to making averyhess.com the number one online destination for anyone and everyone interested in the Greater Washington Area's real estate market."AveryHess's new website was developed by its in-house marketing team. A major influencer of this development was a company rebranding – a collaborative effort shared by the marketing team and the firm's agency partner, BlueFusion Creative & Marketing.Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) is the home of the world's market-leading independent residential brokerages in over 60 countries, with over 550 firms and 128,000 associates producing over one million transactions valued at $351 billion annually.Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage that operates in eight offices serving Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With more than 180 agents, the company is committed to providing the best service, market knowledge, technology and decision support to its clients Every Step of the Way.