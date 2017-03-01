News By Tag
World Insurance Associates LLC Acquires Coverage Administrators, Inc. of New York, NY
Coverage Administrators, Inc. has been offering risk management solutions as an independent insurance brokerage since 1997. A family-owned firm, Coverage Administrators, Inc. works with businesses and individuals to develop personalized and comprehensive strategies and plans so their clients are free to operate their businesses and lives with comfort and peace of mind.
Rich Eknoian, co-founder of World Insurance Associates LLC, stated, "Eugene and Brian Zapin have been protecting the property and investments of their clients with insurance for over 20 years. We are excited to bring that knowledge and experience to our organization."
"We look forward to joining the team at World Insurance Associates,"
World Insurance Associates LLC is an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. It offers extensive, cost-effective personal and business insurance solutions in 43 states. The company specializes in group benefits and insurance for transportation companies, the hospitality industry, coastal properties, and high net worth individuals in addition to general commercial clients in diverse industries. World Insurance Associates began business in 2012 and now serves more than 15,000 customers from 8 offices in NJ, PA, and NY. It has completed 20 acquisitions, has current run rate revenue over $14 million, and places more than $110 million per year in annual premiums. The company is ranked #25 on the list of New Jersey's 2016 50 Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, please visit http://www.worldins.net.
