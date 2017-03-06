Country(s)
Medicom Health Wins ACG Minnesota BOLD Award
Winner of the ACG Minnesota BOLD Award in the Corporate Small Category
MINNEAPOLIS - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Medicom Health is honored to announce that it is the recipient of the 2017 BOLD Award in the Corporate Small Category. The Awards, presented by the Minnesota Chapter of the Association of Corporation Growth® (ACG), honor the stellar accomplishments of Minnesota companies, financiers, entrepreneurs and organizations that demonstrate BOLD growth in merger and acquisition activity. Honorees must be courageous and tenacious in efforts to complete acquisition, joint venture, financing and strategic alliances. All nominations were judged by a peer panel of judges that included corporate executives, service professionals and entrepreneurs.
"The healthcare industry is quickly evolving with a greater focus on improving the patient experience, managing population health, and reducing costs and we are excited to be on the cutting-edge by providing the technology to meet those challenges,"
Click here for a short video interview with Tony Huth, Co-founder / Vice President, and Will Sigsbee, CEO at Medicom Health.
About Medicom Health
Medicom Health provides health engagement solutions designed to help healthcare organizations meet consumer engagement, patient acquisition, population health, and revenue goals through the collection and stratification of consumer-provided data. Our EVALIA® Health Engagement Solutions, online health assessments that identify at-risk consumers or assess symptom severity, collect consumer-provided data needed to increase market share for individual service lines and educate and engage at-risk populations.
About ACG Minnesota
ACG Minnesota is a hub for the current and relevant exchange of ideas, information and capital, both human and material. Through formal programs that focus on relevant and timely content and informal networking forums, ACG Minnesota members come together for dozens of programs each year. And they gather to share a continuing and common dedication to growing Minnesota.
