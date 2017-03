ANC launches annual Acoustics Awards 2017

Entry for the Association of Noise Consultants' (ANC) 2017 awards is now open to UK based acoustic consultants

-- The awards, due to be presented on 21st June, in Birmingham's Hyatt Hotel, divide into six categories: Architectural Commercial Buildings, sponsored by H&H Acoustic Technologies;Architectural Education Buildings, sponsored by Ecophon; Environmental Noise, sponsored by ANV Measurement Systems; Smaller Projects, sponsored by Bruel & Kjaer UK; Vibration, sponsored by Pliteq and Best Presentation, sponsored by AcSoft Ltd.The Awards look for examples of work displaying innovation - and originality - in acoustic design or approach to a particular project. There are no restrictions on size or type of project, but work must have been undertaken in the last two years (but need not be complete) and the consultancy must be in operating in the UK, although the project may be elsewhere.Established in 2013, by the acoustic consultancies trade association, the award scheme promotes and recognises excellence among acousticians and raises the profile of the acoustics industry.Full details and the entry form are available on the ANC website: http://www.association- of-noise-consultants.co.uk/ anc-awa... The closing date for entries is Friday 5th May.The winners will be announced during an Awards Dinner at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Birmingham, after the ANC's annual conference on Wednesday 21st June.The ANC is the trade association for acoustic, noise and vibration consultancy practices in the UK. Membership includes over 110 companies, including several international members and representing over nine hundred consultants.