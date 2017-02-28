Poet and Artist Inspired by the Arizona Trail

Heidi Blankenship, Memorizing Shadows

-- While walking the Arizona Trail from Mexico to Utah, Heidi Elizabeth Blankenship took photographs of scenic vistas and scribbled words on scraps of paper. Her photographs evolved into imaginative paper cuttings and her words into impassioned poems.These images and poems have been collected in a book titled. Coming from the heart, these unique images and engaging poems express gratitude and love for the natural world that surrounds us.Blankenship grew up in Wellsville, Utah, seeing wilderness on her horizon. She began hiking as soon as she could walk and started writing as soon as she could hold a pen. Her poetry has appeared in literary journals and anthologies, and is often read directly to the land while backpacking. She has served as a ranger for state and federal agencies on the Colorado Plateau and in the Sonoran desert.is perfect for the hiker, camper, adventurer, and nature enthusiast. Blankenship's poems and images are an ideal accompaniment to time spent on the trail.is a production ofin Brunswick, Maine. Scheduled for release March 15, 2017, it may be purchased through all major online booksellers and many select bookstores. A digital edition is available through most sellers of ebooks.ISBN: 978-1-941830-32-1 | $ 14.95 | softcoverISBN: 978-1-941830-30-7 | $ 2.99 | digitalmore information: