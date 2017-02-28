Pocono Palace's CARNIVALE Drag Show Takes Center Stage Sat, April 1 - ONE NIGHT ONLY Show

Book your stay to experience Pocono Palace's Carnivale Drag Show at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts in the Poconos for a one night only performance this April!

CARNIVALE is coming to Cove Haven April 1, 2017!

--The applause from the crowd will blow the lid off the big top this April when Pocono Palace's Carnivale Drag Show takes center stage on Saturday, April 1, 2017!Amazing acts will leave the audience's mouth agape in awe as the drag queens perform song, dance, and comedy simultaneously, all while dressed to impress and blow your minds with a fashion style so loud, your ears will pop the moment they take the stage.Hear the roar of these lioness' as they make their presence felt in a show ripe with interaction, discussion, and not for the faint of heart. Forget the clowns, the trapeze, the elephants - this isn't the circus, my dears.This time, theis the ONLY show - Carnivale Drag at Pocono Palace Resort. Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets.In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit www.asterismgroup.com. Visit Station Avenue on Twitter @StationAvenue or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171. To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.