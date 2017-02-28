News By Tag
Income& Named a Finalist in First Annual LendIt Awards
Income& Selected for or the Emerging Real Estate Platform Award Category
Income& was selected as a finalist out of hundreds of applicants worldwide and by more than 30 industry experts who judged finalists representing innovation, emerging talent and top performers. Income& will compete for top honors within its award category at The LendIt Awards Ceremony on March 7th at the LendIt conference in New York City.
Led by CEO and co-founder Brad Walker and a team of accomplished financial services and technology veterans, Income& is the pioneer behind the PRIMOTM or Prime-Rated Individual Mortgage-backed Obligation, a low-risk, superior-yielding fixed income product backed by high-quality, prime-rate mortgages. Unlike traditional fixed-income options, PRIMOs™ seek yields of 6% or better and offer a level of transparency and customization that has never existed before.
"We were selected as a finalist in LendIt's PitchIt competition last year and are honored to be selected as an award finalist this year," said Walker. "With 10,000 baby boomers retiring every day, millions of Americans are searching for the safety of a low-risk, fixed-income product with superior returns. LendIt is the right platform for PRIMOs to be recognized by likeminded individuals. We look forward to attending and participating in LendIt for years to come."
Last year LendIt, the largest fintech conference series in the industry, opened its doors to over 3,500 attendees including investors, businesses and service providers from over 20 countries to meet, network and do business. This year LendIt expects over 5,000 atttendees.
"Having been on the front lines of emerging and later stage fintech companies for the past five years, we wanted to unveil our own best of the best industry accolades," said Jason Jones, Co-Founder, LendIt. "We were positively overwhelmed with the high number and high caliber of entrees. These finalists represent some of the most innovative companies that are radically improving financial services through technology."
For more information about Income&, visit https://www.incomeand.com/
Income& CEO Brad Walker is available for interview.
About Income&
Income& (www.incomeand.com)
For more information on Income&, visitincomeand.com or @incomeandtech on Twitter.
About LendIt
LendIt is the world's largest event series dedicated to connecting the fintech and lending community. Our conferences bring together the leading lending platforms, investors, and service providers in our industry for unparalleled educational, networking, and business development opportunities.
LendIt hosts three conferences annually: our flagship conference LendIt USA as well as LendIt Europe in London and LendIt China in Shanghai. LendIt USA 2017 will be held in New York from March 6 - 7. Learn more at http://www.lendit.com/
Contact
Rachel Jermansky, Wachsman PR
917-900-6034
***@wachsmanpr.com
