Workflow and Document Management Specialist WMD at the CFO Innovation Events 2017

At the CFO Innovation Forum Series 2017 in Jakarta, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, exhibitor and sponsor WMD Asia will show solutions for SAP-integrated automation, virtual workforce, compliance and generic workflows.

WMD Workflow Management and Document Consulting

+49 (0)4102 88 38 36

***@wmd.de

CFO Innovation Forum Series provides CFOs and finance executives with a platform for spending one day in a productive environment with peers from large enterprises and multinationals as well as business specialists and experts. WMD ASIA (Workflow Management & Document Consulting) is supporting this major financial forum again this year in five different locations as sponsor and exhibitor. The series starts in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 16, 2017, followed by Singapore (May 17-18, 2017), Manila, Philippines (June 15, 2017), Bangkok, Thailand (July 20, 2017) and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (October 25, 2017).At the booth of WMD ASIA, on March 16, 2017, visitors of the 4th CFO Innovation Indonesia Forum can find out how to improve their corporate success by simplifying and speeding up their business processes. WMD's xSuite solutions are designed to automate document-related processes in SAP or any other ERP environment. ¬Visitors can learn how to electronically streamline their procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes. Additional modules for contract management and archiving contribute to reducing enterprise process costs and help companies slim down their IT infrastructure and administration while making work processes more transparent. Numerous well-known globally operating companies rely on these solutions to improve and accelerate their business processes.As SAP Silver Partner and the developer of xSuite® for SAP, WMD offers innovation and deep technical expertise in SAP ERP process solutions. xSuite can be deployed in a diversity of settings and supports a wide range of technologies.Visitors can schedule face-to-face meetings with WMD experts.Workflow Management & Document Consulting ASIA Pte LtdMr. Volkmar AhrensPhone: +65 6562 7880E-mail: volkmar.ahrens@xsuite.com#02-66/67 German CentreSingapore 609916CFO Innovation Short Facts:March 16, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.Jakarta, IndonesiaMore information and registration: