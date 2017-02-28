 
The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Mompreneur® Awards

The winners of the 2017 Mompreneur® Awards were announced at the Annual National Mompreneurs Conference in Toronto. Out of hundreds of nominees, Dana Shortt of Dana Shortt Gourmet & Gifts was named Canada's Official Mompreneur of the Year.
 
 
TORONTO - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The anticipation is over; the winners of the 2017 Mompreneur® Awards were announced yesterday at the 5th Annual National Mompreneurs® Conference and Awards in Toronto. This year was an exceptional year, with an unprecedented roster of finalists representing some of the most innovative, creative and productive businesses and non-profits from coast to coast. Finalists from Vancouver, BC to Stratford, PEI met in Toronto over the weekend to learn, teach, connect and grow with over 300 other like-minded women in business who are proud to be called Mompreneurs®.


Over 60,000 votes were entered for 125 nominees. Following the voting period 22 finalists were named in 4 categories. Those finalists were then presented to an esteemed and diverse panel of judges who undertook a rigorous review process to select their top picks in each category, which includes one main award, The Mompreneur® Award of Excellence with a top prize valued at over $30,000.

The Mompreneurs® organization is thrilled to announce that Dana Shortt of Dana Shortt Gourmet & Gifts from Waterloo, Ontario has been named Canada's Mompreneur of the Year for 2017, and has been awarded the Mompreneur® Award of Excellence.

Last year the Mompreneurs® organization expanded its awards to recognize and help provide support, funding and exposure to other deserving business categories, each receiving a prize package of over $5,000. The three additional awards include: The Start-Up Award for promising start-ups who have been in business for under three years; The Momentum Award recognizes a service-based business that is a non-profit, charitable or benefits the community at large. The Merit Award is for those whose businesses are consultant, franchisee or broker based.

We are proud to announce the outstanding winners in those three categories:

·       Mompreneur® Startup Award— Melissa Hyslop of The Munch Mitt, Burlington, ON

·       Mompreneur® Momentum Award— Lori-Ann McLeod of Oxygen Fitness, Milton, ON

·       Mompreneur® Award of Merit— Duette Anderson of SendOutCards, Surrey, BC

Congratulations to our winners, and to our 22 outstanding finalists who are making a difference in the lives of their families, their employees and the community.

The Mompreneurs® organization wants to thank all Sponsors who, through their support and encouragement, are helping to build strong, viable and innovative business visionaries across Canada: GoDaddy, ParentsCanada Magazine, Serendipity Studios, UPS Canada, TELUS, Entripy, and presenting sponsor TruShield Insurance.

To learn more about the Finalists and/or the Mompreneurs® Organization, please visit: TheMompreneur.com (http://themompreneur.com/award/)

To schedule an interview, profile or interactive segment of any of the inspirational winners please contact:

Rania Walker, PR & Media Engagement

rania@FrontDoorPR.com

Phone: ‪416-258-8953

- 30 -

About Mompreneur® Showcase Group Inc.

Mompreneur® Showcase Group Inc. (www.themompreneur.com) is the trusted national network that supports, educates, and empowers moms in business and female entrepreneurs across Canada. With a community of over 17,000 subscribers and members, the organization combines online and in-person events and resources to help each member further succeed through entrepreneurship.

www.themompreneur.com

About ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada magazine is one of Canada's leading resources for parents of newborns to teens. Its focus is on providing parents the tools they need to make positive choices for their families. www.parentscanada.com

About TruShield Insurance

The TruShield Insurance solution was specifically created to provide Canadian small businesses with the insurance coverage they need. TruShield Insurance is the small business division of Federated Insurance Company of Canada, a leading specialized insurance provider. A 100% Canadian owned company, Federated Insurance has been part of the Fairfax family of companies since 1990.  Learn more about TruShield Insurance at www.trushieldinsurance.ca.

