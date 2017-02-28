News By Tag
The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Mompreneur® Awards
The winners of the 2017 Mompreneur® Awards were announced at the Annual National Mompreneurs Conference in Toronto. Out of hundreds of nominees, Dana Shortt of Dana Shortt Gourmet & Gifts was named Canada's Official Mompreneur of the Year.
Over 60,000 votes were entered for 125 nominees. Following the voting period 22 finalists were named in 4 categories. Those finalists were then presented to an esteemed and diverse panel of judges who undertook a rigorous review process to select their top picks in each category, which includes one main award, The Mompreneur® Award of Excellence with a top prize valued at over $30,000.
The Mompreneurs® organization is thrilled to announce that Dana Shortt of Dana Shortt Gourmet & Gifts from Waterloo, Ontario has been named Canada's Mompreneur of the Year for 2017, and has been awarded the Mompreneur® Award of Excellence.
We are proud to announce the outstanding winners in those three categories:
· Mompreneur® Startup Award— Melissa Hyslop of The Munch Mitt, Burlington, ON
· Mompreneur® Momentum Award— Lori-Ann McLeod of Oxygen Fitness, Milton, ON
· Mompreneur® Award of Merit— Duette Anderson of SendOutCards, Surrey, BC
Congratulations to our winners, and to our 22 outstanding finalists who are making a difference in the lives of their families, their employees and the community.
About Mompreneur® Showcase Group Inc.
Mompreneur® Showcase Group Inc. (www.themompreneur.com)
www.themompreneur.com
About ParentsCanada
ParentsCanada magazine is one of Canada's leading resources for parents of newborns to teens. Its focus is on providing parents the tools they need to make positive choices for their families. www.parentscanada.com
About TruShield Insurance
The TruShield Insurance solution was specifically created to provide Canadian small businesses with the insurance coverage they need. TruShield Insurance is the small business division of Federated Insurance Company of Canada, a leading specialized insurance provider. A 100% Canadian owned company, Federated Insurance has been part of the Fairfax family of companies since 1990. Learn more about TruShield Insurance at www.trushieldinsurance.ca.
