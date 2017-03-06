News By Tag
Barcode Duo - Mic Ruckazz and P.Hil Guttah
Mic Ruckazz and P.Hil Guttah are the two Artists who collaborated together to form Barcode The DUO also released Barcode the Single
Mic Ruckazz is an accomplished rap artist that has steadily developed in this genre since the age of fourteen. Mic Ruckazz fluent musical style has be compared to by Fans to be similiar to Kool G Rap, Prodigy of Mobb Deep and Big Daddy Kane. Mic Ruckazz began writing and performing as a teenager in middle school and local talent showcases.
In 2016 Mic Ruckazz collaborated with P.Hil Guttah of Maynestreem Enterprises to form Barcode The Duo to produced their first monetized single titled "Barcode" which is available in digital stores like iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal and Spotify just to name a few of the most popular stores.
Mic Ruckazz and P.Hil Guttah first collaboration project to gain exposure as Duo was Hip Hop Horror Story. In 2017 Barcode entered Hip Hop Horror Story, which was produced by The Negative One, into the HOT 97 Who's Next. Fans can VOTE for Hip Hop Horror Story on HOT 97 Who's Next http://whosnext.hot97.com/
