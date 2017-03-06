 
Barcode Duo - Mic Ruckazz and P.Hil Guttah

Mic Ruckazz and P.Hil Guttah are the two Artists who collaborated together to form Barcode The DUO also released Barcode the Single
 
 
Barcode The Duo
Barcode The Duo
BALTIMORE - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Mic Ruckazz was born on August 20th and named Marlon Jones. Marlon Jones is the CEO & Label Owner of Spallden Nterprize. Mic Ruckazz was interviewed by Host DJ Yvonne Wilcox on BlogTalkRadio nearly 2 years ago on March 15, 2015, the two has been networking on Facebook and Twitter consistently ever since.

Mic Ruckazz is an accomplished rap artist that has steadily developed in this genre since the age of fourteen. Mic Ruckazz fluent musical style has be compared to by Fans to be similiar to Kool G Rap, Prodigy of Mobb Deep and Big Daddy Kane. Mic Ruckazz began writing and performing as a teenager in middle school and local talent showcases.

In 2016 Mic Ruckazz collaborated with P.Hil Guttah of Maynestreem Enterprises to form Barcode The Duo to produced their first monetized single titled "Barcode" which is available in digital stores like iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal and Spotify just to name a few of the most popular stores.

Mic Ruckazz and P.Hil Guttah first collaboration project to gain exposure as Duo was Hip Hop Horror Story. In 2017 Barcode entered Hip Hop Horror Story, which was produced by The Negative One, into the HOT 97 Who's Next. Fans can VOTE for Hip Hop Horror Story on HOT 97 Who's Next http://whosnext.hot97.com/artist/18029?preview=true

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IL3vL403Z2U



Yvonne Wilcox
832-819-5303
yvonnewilcox@yvonnewilcoxpenname.com
