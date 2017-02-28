 
Solid Figures: Ceresana Analyzes the Global Market for Stabilizers

 
 
Market Study Stabilizers
Market Study Stabilizers
 
KONSTANZ, Germany - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Window frames made of PVC are almost indestructible - if they were protected against heat and light with stabilizers. Stabilizers enable a secure production and processing of plastics and rubber; they save many products from premature aging and weathering. The market research company Ceresana analyzed the global market for these indispensable additives already for the third time. „Stabilizer revenues will increase to USD 5.1 billion until 2024", expects Oliver Kutsch, CEO of Ceresana.

Less Risks for Health and Environment

The most important types of stabilizers are tin-, lead-, and calcium-based stabilizers as well liquid mixed metals. After cadmium has vanished from the market of the European Union, the same will soon happen to lead stabilizers. An increasing demand for more environmentally friendly stabilizers is observable worldwide: Lead is more and more replaced by calcium or tin. Ceresana expects consumption of calcium-based stabilizers to increase by 3.4% per year.

Major Consumer Is the Construction Industry

The most important application area of stabilizers is the production and processing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The largest sales market in 2016 was the production of pipes: This sector consumed about 60% of total demand. Production of profiles ranked second, followed by the segments cables, films, and flooring. Sales of these products depend on the construction sector. Its development is therefore of crucial importance for the demand for stabilizers. Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market for stabilizers accounting for a share of 58%, followed by Western Europe. While application in pipes ranks first in Asia, the application profiles dominates the market in Western and Eastern Europe.

The Study in Brief:

Chapter 1 provides a description and analysis of the global market for stabilizers - including forecasts up to 2024: Demand for and revenues generated with stabilizers are provided for the world and each region.
Chapter 2 examines the demand for and revenues generated with stabilizers as well as demand in the applications pipes, profiles, films, cables, flooring, and other plastic products and rubbers for 16 countries in more detail. Additionally, 90 important manufacturers of stabilizers are introduced.
Chapter 3 offers a substantiated analysis of the application areas for stabilizers: Data on demand development, split by the seven world regions Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are given.
Chapter 4 analyzes the demand for tin, lead, and calcium-based stabilizers as well as liquid metal soaps and other products. Figures are given for each of the 16 countries and for all world regions.
Chapter 5 provides profiles of the largest manufacturers of stabilizers, clearly arranged according to contact details, turnover, profit, product range, production sites, profile summary, products, and applications. Extensive profiles are given for the 90 largest manufacturers, including Adeka, Baerlocher, BASF, Cytec Industries, Ferro, Floridienne, NanYa Plastics, PMC Organometallix, and Songwon.
Further information: http://www.ceresana.com/en/market-studies/chemicals/stabi...


About Ceresana
Ceresana is an internationally leading market research and consulting company for the industry. For 15 years, Ceresana has been supplying several thousand customers from 60 countries with up-to-date market intelligence. Extensive market knowledge creates new prospects for strategic and operational decisions. Ceresana's clients profit from implementation-oriented consulting services, tailor-made single-client studies and more than 100 independent multi-client market studies. Ceresana's analysts are experts on the following markets: chemicals, plastics, industrial goods, and packaging.
Learn more about Ceresana at http://www.ceresana.com/

