News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Energy Battery Group Reveals Dates and Venue for its Annual Meeting and Convention
"Our annual convention provides an opportunity for manufacturers and distributors to meet in small group settings, allowing them to connect on a more personal level and create real business value," explained Rick Hallock, President of Energy Battery Group. "Our members can also take advantage of unprecedented savings of up to 20% through special vendor discounts offered exclusively during the event."
The event brings together professionals from many different disciplines to share the latest information, including new technology, company updates, show-only specials, product training sessions and change-over programs. Each day participants will take part in one-on-one meetings with vendors, building a network of contacts that will help their business succeed in this competitive market. Vendors also look forward to the annual event because it provides an invaluable opportunity to connect with a large number of customers within a short time frame.
Partnerships are the driving force behind the success of Energy Battery Group, an organization of outstanding battery specialists who have come together for the purpose of substantially improving the financial performance of their individual businesses through volume-based purchasing, linkages with committed suppliers, and the establishment of a nationwide system of battery distribution.
For Energy Battery Group distributors, the annual meeting and convention is the perfect combination of learning, networking, business opportunities, and entertainment. Participants can unwind in the relaxing spa environment at the JW Marriott, take in a show on the Vegas Strip, or visit one of the many nearby tourist destinations like Red Rock Canyon, the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead. Distributors are encouraged to bring their families to share in this exciting city and to take part in the first-class entertainment provided as part of the convention.
Learn more about the 2017 Energy Battery Group Annual Meeting and Convention at http://www.energybattery.com/
Contact
Rick Hallock
(888) 823-0954
rick@energybattery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse