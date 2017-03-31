New Tampa Players Announces Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar, Metropolitan Ministries Benefit

New Tampa Players Announces Cast of their spring show, Jesus Christ Superstar. Metropolitan Ministries Benefit

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Theatre Industry:

* Entertainment Location:

* Tampa - Florida - US

Contact

Nora Paine

Director of Production

***@newtampaplayers.org Nora PaineDirector of Production

End

--Nora Painedramaticjuggler@gmail.comwww.newtampaplayers.org@NewTampaPlayersis a 1970 rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The musical started as a rock opera concept album before its Broadway debut in 1971. The musical is sung-through, with no spoken dialogue.The story is loosely based on the Gospels' accounts of the last week of Jesus' life, beginning with the preparation for the arrival of Jesus and his disciples in Jerusalem and ending with the crucifixion.The New Tampa Players is pleased to announce its cast as follows:Brian Beach (Jesus), Cody Carlson (Judas), Chelsie Smith (Mary Magdalene), Stu Sanford (Caiaphas), Ryan Farnworth (Pontius Pilate), Jarrett William Koski (Peter), Miguel E. Rodriguez (King Herod) and Thomas Pahl (Annas), Darrah Barsness, James Cass, Tracy Stemm, Joshua Eberhart, Leanne Ferguson, Dianne Geiger, Jonathan Scott Hartman, Rachel Higginbotham, Ralph Higginbotham, Paula Spangler Klein, Matthew Riegel, Erica Leigh Speranza, Alicia Spiegel, Matthew Vickery, Frank Weiss, Kym Welch, Penni Willenoffers an interpretation of the psychology of Jesus and the other characters. Contemporary attitudes and sensibilities, as well as slang, pervade the lyrics, and allusions to modern life are scattered throughout the depiction of political events.New Tampa Players is partnering with Metropolitan Ministries to help fill their food pantry. At any performance of, donate a box of cereal to Metropolitan Ministries and receive one dollar off the price of admission.The New Tampa Players stage production is directed by: G Frank Meekins.March 31, 2017 *and April 7, 2017 at 8:00P.M.April 1, 2017 and April 8, 2017** at 2:00P.M. and 8:00P.M.April 2, 2017 and April 9, 2017 at 2:00P.M.*an Opening Night Reception will immediately follow the March 31 performance**a 30 minute Q&A with the cast will immediately follow the April 8 2:00 PM performanceUniversity Area Community Development Center14013 North 22nd Street, Tampa, FL 33613: Adults tickets: $25.00, Student/Senior tickets: $23.00, Group tickets (10 or more): $20.00The New Tampa Players is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to cultivating a growing community of arts awareness and providing educational opportunities for all ages throughout the Tampa Bay community. Through their quality theatrical performances, the New Tampa Players are an integral part of the University Area Community Development Center's efforts to improve the economic, education and social levels of the community, impacting over 3,000 students annually.