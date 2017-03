Emerging Houston Actor Kedrick Brown to Guest Star On Hit WGN series, "Underground."

Rising Houston star talent, Kedrick Brown is climbing the Hollywood ranks. Proving himself to be a star amongst the best. Brown can be seen Wednesday in the season premiere.

Actors Kedrick Brown and Aldis Hodge.

-- Actor Kedrick Brown has landed a guest starring role in the season premiere of new WGN drama, "Underground."Executive produced by Grammy Award winner, John Legend, distributed by SONY Pictures and set to appear Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The show centers on a group of slaves planning a daring 600-mile escape from a Georgia plantation. Along the way, they are aided by a secret abolitionist couple running a station on the Underground Railroad as they attempt to evade the people charged with bringing them back, dead or alive. "Underground"will premiere on March 8th at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT on WGN starring Aldis Hodge, Journey Smollett-Bell,Amirah Vann, Christopher Meloni, and Jessica De Gouw.Brown has recently appeared in the hit Lifetime tv movie,as legendary west coast hip hop icon Alonzo Williams. Kedrick's tv credits include Oprah's new critically acclaimed drama series,John Legend's executive produced series on WGN,, he had a recurring role on John Ridley's critically-acclaimed ABC crime drama, appeared in the season two finale ofcurrently airing on Starz and also can be seen in the 2016 holiday feature film THE NIGHT BEFORE starring Joseph Gordon Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie and Tracy Morgan.Brown, who resides in Houston, earned his Bachelor of Arts in theater from the University of North Texas and trained in the University of Houston's M.F.A. program with a focus in acting. His other credits include(currently being screened around the nation), SASSY MAMAS, DETROIT 67, FLY, HOMEBOUND, GOD AND COUNTRY, CZECH BEAUTIFULand FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS. Brown has also landed principal appearances in national and international commercials for popular brands such as Taco Bell, Shell, Suddenlink, Footlocker, American Express, Fuddruckers, Academy Sports, Heineken and the Blair Underwood K&G Suit Collection, BU, just to name a few.For more information about Kedrick Brown, please visit http://www.KedrickBrown.com