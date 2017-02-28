 
Dr Les Bailey discusses orthotics and sacro iliac pain

Dr Les Bailey ,back and joint pain centre, caterham, Orthotics and recurring sacro iliac pain
 
 
CATERHAM, England - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr Les Bailey, back and joint pain centre, caterham, discusses the important role of prescription orthotics in long term correction of sacro iliac pain.

I have prescribed orthotics for around 30 years, and one of the most common conditions I prescribe for is sacro iliac pain.

My introduction to this phenomenon was having had orthotics prescribed for my own plantar fasciitis 32 years ago.

I was a keen Muay Thai fighter and used to run some 10 miles a day when preparing for a fight, and my hyper pronated feet got plantar fasciitis.

I had much treatment for this before finally getting prescription orthotics which remedied this.

However, there was an unexpected extra effect!

Our clinic was particularly busy , and I was standing treating patients for, usually, 13 hours a day. Every Friday my colleague would have to adjust my sacro iliac joint and the resultant dermatomal nerve pain that emanated from S1.

From the day I began wearing the orthotics, I can say I have never had my sacro iliac adjusted again!!!

Looking at this from a biomechanics point of view, it makes sense ,

If the feet pronate, this pushes the knees inward, which then exerts pressure on the hips, thus exerting a squeezing effect to the sacro iliac joints, causing the sacrum to torsion and causing pain together with nerve irritation.

My view is that orthotics prescription for this needs to be taught in colleges of osteopathy, physical therapy, and chiropractic. No treatment to this area is complete or undertaken thoroughly without assessing the feet and their relation to the joint.

Many of my patients have come to me with a long history of sacro iliac pain and various treatments over many years, only for me to prescribe orthotics and never need treatment again, thus saving much pain, money and time.

Orthotics MUST be prescribed accurately. Off the shelf orthotics are not made for you and can push your feet from one faulty position to another.

You are welcome to email me if you have any questions on this article at drlesbailey@yahoo.co.uk

Dr Les Bailey

Back and joint pain centre,

175 coulsdon rd

caterham

surrey

CR3 5NU

01883341949

07801418080

www.lesbaileybitesback.co.uk

Click to Share