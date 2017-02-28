News By Tag
CougarShield Establishes International Office In Singapore
CougarShield International has set up office in Singapore, with a focus on commercial operations to develop sales and support partners and customers in the Asia-Pacific region.
May 01, 2015 – CougarShield International has set up office in Singapore, with a focus on commercial operations to develop sales and support partners and customers in the Asia-Pacific region. Partners that can benefit from assistance that include technical, sales and marketing support from the CougarShield team. The Singapore headquarter will also focus on delivering new innovations tailored to meet the unique needs of the international marketplace.
Singapore is strategically located in Asia and is rated foremost in Asia for logistics supply chain performance. Ranked top 10th in Asia for a consistently productive and skilled labor force with an unparalleled dedication to quality and high standards of delivery, Singapore stands out as a prime location with its international airport and a port classified as a premier International Maritime Centre (IMC) where businesses can easily venture out into other ASEAN countries.
"The Asia-Pacific region is an increasingly important economic region with a rapidly rising middle class. With its close proximity to the ASEAN countries, the region's diverse talent pool, and policies that stimulate collaboration and innovation, headquartering in Singapore allows us to tap into the dynamic Asia-Pacific region more extensively. We have encountered significant interest in this region and have decided that Singapore offers an excellent infrastructure and connections into the region as well as supportive local institutions."
About CougarShield International
CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield coatings forms a protective layer that protects and maintains the original condition of the coated surface, provides superb properties such as gloss enhancement, hydrophobic water barrier protection as well as superior hardness, and expansion & contraction adaptability. Water-based and non-toxic, CougarShield's™
SOURCE: PR1505001 | CougarShield International Pte Ltd
