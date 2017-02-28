News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Micron chooses Hyperstone for high-reliability eUSB storage solution for telecommunication and IoT
Based on the Hyperstone U9 Flash controller, Micron's new eU500 is a fast, reliable, small embedded USB device which provides a highly reliable Flash storage system targeted at telecommunication, networking, industrial/embedded and IoT applications
The U9, together with Hyperstone's hyMap® Flash translation layer (FTL) and hyReliability™
The eU500 is fully compliant with USB 3.1 Gen 1, SuperSpeed, Hi-Speed, and Full-Speed modes achieving significantly superior performance compared to USB 2.0 solutions while maintaining backward compatibility. With a sequential read/write speed of up to 170/120 MB/s and a Steady State 4K random read/write performance of 3,000/1,000 IOPS, this eUSB device offers great performance across many usage patterns – its fast random access makes it ideal for rapid boot-up and data logging. Its small size (36.9 x 26.6 x 6.6 mm) and the low power consumption of the U9 controller (less than 300mW when actively reading or writing data) allows it to be used in space and power-constrained situations.
Micron's eU500 is optimized for next generation Internet of Things (IoT), for boot drives and data logging applications such as networking, embedded computing and server.
To learn more about Micron's eU500 Managed NAND: https://www.micron.com/
To learn more about Hyperstone U9: https://www.hyperstone.com/
About Hyperstone
Hyperstone is a fabless semiconductor company based in Konstanz, Germany with a strong focus on world class flash memory controllers for industrial embedded markets. Its products set the standard for high-reliability flash management providing confidence for NAND flash performance in mission critical situations. Hyperstone's products include microcontrollers for various host interfaces and performance points, e.g. SATA, USB, CF/PATA, SD/microSD and eMMC. Flash controller firmware is supplied complementary to the controllers and customized for each flash and application.
To learn more about Hyperstone, please visit www.hyperstone.com.
Follow-us: https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Hyperstone GmbH
Line-Eid-Strasse 3, 78467 Konstanz, Germany
***@hyperstone.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse