Micron chooses Hyperstone for high-reliability eUSB storage solution for telecommunication and IoT

Based on the Hyperstone U9 Flash controller, Micron's new eU500 is a fast, reliable, small embedded USB device which provides a highly reliable Flash storage system targeted at telecommunication, networking, industrial/embedded and IoT applications
 
 
KONSTANZ, Germany - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Hyperstone's U9 - USB 3.1 Flash Memory controller and Flash Management technology has been integrated into Micron's new eU500 embedded universal serial bus (eUSB) device. Both companies cooperated to bring a robust Flash storage solution to market that is specifically tailored to satisfy highest quality, endurance and reliability requirements.

The U9, together with Hyperstone's hyMap® Flash translation layer (FTL) and hyReliability™ firmware feature-set, provides enhanced endurance and data retention management, as well as rigorous power fail-safe features. Its Read Disturb Management and Dynamic Data Refresh features maximize data retention and refresh data that is subject to read disturbance. The U9 complements Micron's Flash technology to enable eUSB for demanding markets.

The eU500 is fully compliant with USB 3.1 Gen 1, SuperSpeed, Hi-Speed, and Full-Speed modes achieving significantly superior performance compared to USB 2.0 solutions while maintaining backward compatibility. With a sequential read/write speed of up to 170/120 MB/s and a Steady State 4K random read/write performance of 3,000/1,000 IOPS, this eUSB device offers great performance across many usage patterns – its fast random access makes it ideal for rapid boot-up and data logging. Its small size (36.9 x 26.6 x 6.6 mm) and the low power consumption of the U9 controller (less than 300mW when actively reading or writing data) allows it to be used in space and power-constrained situations.

Micron's eU500 is optimized for next generation Internet of Things (IoT), for boot drives and data logging applications such as networking, embedded computing and server.

To learn more about Micron's eU500 Managed NAND: https://www.micron.com/products/managed-nand/embedded-usb

To learn more about Hyperstone U9: https://www.hyperstone.com/en/U9-Flash-Memory-Controller-...

About Hyperstone

Hyperstone is a fabless semiconductor company based in Konstanz, Germany with a strong focus on world class flash memory controllers for industrial embedded markets. Its products set the standard for high-reliability flash management providing confidence for NAND flash performance in mission critical situations. Hyperstone's products include microcontrollers for various host interfaces and performance points, e.g. SATA, USB, CF/PATA, SD/microSD and eMMC. Flash controller firmware is supplied complementary to the controllers and customized for each flash and application.

To learn more about Hyperstone, please visit www.hyperstone.com.

Follow-us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hyperstone

Contact
Hyperstone GmbH
Line-Eid-Strasse 3, 78467 Konstanz, Germany
***@hyperstone.com
