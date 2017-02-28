News By Tag
Serena Williams Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for January 2017
Won her 7th Australian Open Championship...Has now won a record 23 Grand Slam Singles titles...Regained World No. 1 ranking
Other finalists for the month of January in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Roger Federer (tennis), Matt Ryan (football), Russell Westbrook (basketball)
Her selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of January 2017 recognizes Serena Williams as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes her the first candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017.
