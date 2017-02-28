Wild Unknown Now Available on Steam Island Bar Games Launches Story-Driven Adventure Game Wild Unknown FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The story-driven, first-person adventure game Wild Unknown is now available on



At the beginning of Wild Unknown, you wake up in a beautiful, yet foreboding forest with no memory of your surroundings or how you arrived. Frightened and confused, you venture off into the strange wilderness to search for help and quickly come to the uneasy realization that nothing is as it seems. The forest hides many secrets and a past that is both morally suspect and deeply intertwined with your own. You use what others have left behind to solve problems, access new areas, and discover how deep the rabbit hole goes. When all is said and done, it is up to you to decide how your story should end.



Wild Unknown is a first-person, story-driven adventure game built in Unreal Engine 4. Gameplay is rooted in exploration, allowing players collect important items, solve environmental puzzles, and piece together the narrative in a variety of ways. Player choice extends through the conclusion of the game, which features numerous endings, some of which are very difficult to discover. Check out the







"I'm excited to see how players respond, and hear what they think the game is really about," said Joe Sansone, Owner of Island Bar Games. "I'm also interested to see how long it will take players to find all of the secrets hidden in the game."



System Requirements for Wild Unknown include at minimum: a 64-bit Windows operating system, an Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 TI level graphics card, and 4 GB available storage space. This title is rated E10+ (Everyone 10+). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website for more information about ratings.



Visit the Wild Unknown page in the Steam Store



