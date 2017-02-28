News By Tag
Leaderboard After School Speaks About Its Variety of Courses on Offer
Summer Camps programs offer children with various possibilities to learn new stuff in an exciting and fun-filled environment. Leaderboard After School speaks about some of the courses provided by it, which parents would not want their kids to miss.
He says, "After having a tedious day at school, kids will love to attend our Day Care Fremont CA, as it not only provides a fun-filled way to learn new concepts but also helps them to choose their goal in life. Our wide range of sessions for children from K1 till Class 7 ensures that children get an opportunity to explore new passions while honing their existing skills."
Speaking about the different categories of sessions, he says, "The Language skills session enables the children to work on their phonics. It also assists them to further develop writing and reading habits. We believe that with proper guidance, Math can be fun and interesting, and this is precisely why we have a dedicated session for this subject."
Coming to sports, he says, "Without active participation in sports, a child can become inactive and lazy, and this is why we have included soccer and basketball practice in our curriculum. Soccer is such a sport that not only aids in making the child goal driven, but also teaches him/her to be a team player. We ensure that the kids hit the soccer field daily, so that they can be physically active and alert. Basketball is also an integral part of the daily routine."
He continues, "Other sessions include magic, cooking, theatre, hip-hop dance, pop stars, and budding Einstein. Magic drives a person to know the unknown. The magic sessions are not only amusing, but they also help the kids develop their skills of reasoning."
He says, "Now one may say that cooking is not a kid's play, but then, it does encourage the child to develop their taste and work on their innovative expertise. Again, singing may be a child's passion or may also become a career option. The best way to find out is by encouraging him/her to join the singing classes. Dancing can do wonders to kids. Shaking to various upbeat numbers along with twisting not only makes the child confident, but also enables him/her to deal with stage fright. Similarly, theatre also enables the kid to learn the art of conquering the stage with utmost dignity. The budding Einstein session enables children to explore the scientific world, find answers to their curiosity, and moreover learn beyond regular classes."
