News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Empire Business Solutions Brings Structural Engineering Firm to Market
Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.
History and Ownership Structure
The company was founded in 1992 and incorporated in the State of California in 1994 as an S-Corporation. Additionally, EAS is a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE) within the State of California.
Markets
The company has been continuously involved in K-12 / DSA projects for the past twenty years. Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second largest school district in the County, recently re-awarded EAS $750,000 Structural Engineering task order contract, as well as a $300,000 Civil Engineer task order contract. LAUSD represent 70% of current business and the other 30% spread out among several school districts and architects.
Company currently has contracts of $2.5 million and is Pre-Qualified on several more.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The Business
The company provides evaluation, analyses, design and seismic retrofit for all buildings and facility types. The company has expertise in performance-
Over the past twenty years, the company has been continuously involved in K-12 and Community College projects that require strict compliance with the requirements of DSA and IRs. Company engineers have developed professional and productive working relationships with DSA managers, plan checkers and field engineers. Company has completed hundreds of successful DSA projects that include:
· ADA lifts / site ramps
· Administration buildings
· Arcades
· Auditoriums
· Baseball outfield poles / netting
· Bleachers / grandstands
· Cafeterias / food service
· Campus modernization projects
· Ceilings / ceiling retrofits
· Central plants
· Central quads
· Classroom buildings
· Community clinics
· Community college facilities
· Culinary arts
· DSA Procedure 08-03, ASCE 41-06
· Elevators
· Equipment anchorage
· Fire damage repairs
· Gymnasiums
· HVAC modernization
· Indoor bleachers
· IT improvements
· Libraries
· Light poles
· Lunch shelters
· Maintenance facilities
· Peer review
· Retaining walls
· RHU / bungalow classrooms
· School police buildings
· Shade structures
· Smart classrooms
· Solar projects
· Tenant improvements
· Theatrical rigging upgrades
Over the years Company has maintained a recurring client base, positioning itself as a recognized local leader in DSA design services. Company provides evaluation, analyses, design, and seismic retrofit for all building and facility types. Our it's small team of engineers have extensive expertise in performance-
Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker (http://www.empireoc.com/
Media Contact
Roy Moss
7143746430
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse