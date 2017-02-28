 
News By Tag
* Empire Business Solutions
* California Business Broker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orange County
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Empire Business Solutions Brings Structural Engineering Firm to Market

Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.
 
 
empire-business-solutions
empire-business-solutions
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Empire Business Solutions
California Business Broker

Industry:
Business

Location:
Orange County - California - US

Subject:
Services

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Empire business solutions, a leading independent business broker in Los Angeles and Orange County is pleased to announce the company has signed a representation agreement with a local company to bring it to market.  This company was established in 1992 and owner wants to retire.

History and Ownership Structure

The company was founded in 1992 and incorporated in the State of California in 1994 as an S-Corporation. Additionally, EAS is a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE) within the State of California.

Markets

The company has been continuously involved in K-12 / DSA projects for the past twenty years. Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second largest school district in the County, recently re-awarded EAS $750,000 Structural Engineering task order contract, as well as a $300,000 Civil Engineer task order contract. LAUSD represent 70% of current business and the other 30% spread out among several school districts and architects.

Company currently has contracts of $2.5 million and is Pre-Qualified on several more.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Business

The company provides evaluation, analyses, design and seismic retrofit for all buildings and facility types.  The company has expertise in performance-based earthquake engineering, linear and nonlinear with static and dynamic earthquake engineering, including inelastic push-over analyses and seismic rehabilitation of existing buildings.

Over the past twenty years, the company has been continuously involved in K-12 and Community College projects that require strict compliance with the requirements of DSA and IRs. Company engineers have developed professional and productive working relationships with DSA managers, plan checkers and field engineers. Company has completed hundreds of successful DSA projects that include:

·         ADA lifts / site ramps

·         Administration buildings

·         Arcades

·         Auditoriums

·         Baseball outfield poles / netting

·         Bleachers / grandstands

·         Cafeterias / food service

·         Campus modernization projects

·         Ceilings / ceiling retrofits

·         Central plants

·         Central quads

·         Classroom buildings

·         Community clinics

·         Community college facilities

·         Culinary arts

·         DSA Procedure 08-03, ASCE 41-06

·         Elevators

·         Equipment anchorage

·         Fire damage repairs

·         Gymnasiums

·         HVAC modernization

·         Indoor bleachers

·         IT improvements

·         Libraries

·         Light poles

·         Lunch shelters

·         Maintenance facilities

·         Peer review

·         Retaining walls

·         RHU / bungalow classrooms

·         School police buildings

·         Shade structures

·         Smart classrooms

·         Solar projects

·         Tenant improvements

·         Theatrical rigging upgrades

Over the years Company has maintained a recurring client base, positioning itself as a recognized local leader in DSA design services. Company provides evaluation, analyses, design, and seismic retrofit for all building and facility types. Our it's small team of engineers have extensive expertise in performance-based earthquake engineering, linear and nonlinear with static and dynamic earthquake engineering, including inelastic push-over analyses and ASCE 31 / ASCE 41 seismic rehabilitation of existing buildings. Company civil engineers are proficient in capital improvements, infrastructure design, hydrology, paving, resurfacing, road design, storm drainage, storm water quality, SUSMP, and ADA modernization.

Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County.  Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker (http://www.empireoc.com/) with offices in Orange County with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.

Media Contact
Roy Moss
7143746430
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Empire Business Solutions, California Business Broker
Industry:Business
Location:Orange County - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EMPIRE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share