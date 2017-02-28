Extentia Exhibits Expertise in HCP at the SAP® Development Kick-Off Meeting (d-kom)

AP organized d-kom, an event for the employees and partners on in Bangalore. Extentia was invited to demonstrate its SAP HANA Cloud Platform (HCP) expertise at a dedicated demo booth.

AP organized d-kom, an event for the employees and partners on in Bangalore. Extentia was invited to demonstrate its SAP HANA Cloud Platform (HCP) expertise at a dedicated demo booth.Among the showcased products was TrackWiz, a prototype developed by Extentia that uses Internet of Things (IoT) services. It caters to business segments – pharma, cold storage, server rooms, and more to track parameters including humidity, temperature, and air pressure. In addition to this, the Extentia team also demoed a few other products built for SAP on HCP – a web app that integrates with various wearable devices and generates an analytics dashboard. It also has a white label portal that can be used to develop multiple event management apps.The showcase was well received by the audience, which comprised SAP developers and tech architects, among others. Extentia representatives had an interactive session at the gathering, answering questions mainly around IoT and HCP integrations.