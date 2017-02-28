 
Indian Art Ideas Announces Rajeshwar Nyalapalli as the 'Artist of the Month' for March 2017

 
 
NOIDA, India - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Art Ideas, India's leading online art gallery and dedicated art selling platform, today announced Rajeshwar Nyalapalli as 'featured artist of the month' for the month of March 2017.

Every month, we choose an artist associated with our gallery as 'Artist of the Month'. The title not only gives an opportunity to the upcoming and eminent artist to promote his artworks on the home page of our portal but also help them expand their audience base and connect with potential buyers. We introduced this unique concept of facilitating the title of 'Artist of the month' with the conviction that it will not only honor the passion and effort of the artist but will become a great medium to expand their market share by bringing them into spotlight and bridging the gap between them and art supporters and potential buyers.

Inspired by the rich culture and tradition of India, the prevalent beliefs of Hinduism and Hindu deities, the works of this month's featured artist, Rajeshwar Nyalapalli, explore series of emotions and depict his convictions and beliefs. He specializes in creating multilayered artworks that depict the rich and varied heritage of the nation. Even the tiniest brush stroke and minutest detail of his paintings are proof of his hard work and zeal that goes into creating such mesmerizing and striking fusion of divinity and a real world.

He has exhibited his works in several Group Exhibitions and Solo Shows and Exhibitions organized by different art galleries. He has also participated in several Art Camps. He has been awarded numerous State, National, and International award, all of which are a testament to his brilliant artistic skills.

About Indian Art Ideas

Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at an offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one-stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in

