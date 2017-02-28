News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WYDR Sets Off Pre-launch Campaign for India Wholesale E-Fair
Last week Wydr had announced that it is going to host India Wholesale E-Fair from 7th March to 9th March this year. It had confirmed advance participation from over 300 brands and manufacturers across the country.
Wydr has started receiving overwhelming response from wholesalers and retailers within hours after setting off the pre-launch campaign for India Wholesale E-Fair. A company spokesperson revealed that Wydr is expecting heavier user engagement during the live wholesale trade event than anticipated.
The app based wholesale trade-fair is a live online event allowing wholesalers and retailers interact and negotiate terms live through Wydr Chat and lock deals instantly. Since this app event is live and first of its type, wholesalers and retailers are enthusiastic about participating in it.
About Wydr:
Launched on March 7, 2016, WYDR has covered considerable ground in the past year. It has not only bridged the wholesalers and the retailers on a mobile based platform but also defined a new sphere of e-commerce in India. With over 200,000 downloads, over 15000 large manufacturers, distributors on the sell side, record of delivering to over 8000 pincodes across 28 states, and a month on month growth of 50 %, Wydr is now the pioneer in the field of B2B mobile based wholesale e-commerce business.
Media Contact:
Subhananda Bera
Mob: +91-8447968915
subhananda.bera@
visit- http://m.wydr.in/
Contact
Subhananda Bera
***@wydr.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse