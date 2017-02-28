 
OceanX Cloud-based ECM is nominated for "The Best Cloud-based ECM Solution" in IT Square

 
 
March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- OceanX, the leading Enterprise Information Management and Delivery solution provider, today announced that its product of OceanX ECM, the first Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management system in Asia, has been nominated an "Editor's Choices 2016" award of "The Best Cloud-based ECM Solution" on 25 January 2017 from IT Square, a technology supplement to Sing Tao Daily– one of the most widely read Chinese daily newspapers in Hong Kong, covering enterprise IT trends and product news.

OceanX CEO, Mr. Tse Chiu Hing, emphasized: "It's our greatest honor to be nominated for the award of The Best Cloud-based ECM from Sing Tao Daily's IT Square. It reflects our business development results are recognized by the public. On the basis of the existing solid foundation, OceanX will continue to develop innovative ECM solutions and services to our customers.

Link: http://www.oceanfax.com/events_Sing%20Tao%20IT%20Square%202016%20nomination.asp


About OceanX Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management (ECM) - -Support Cloud-based and On-premise Implementation

OceanX ECM (Enterprise Content Management) supports the cloud-based and multi-tenancy implementation. It is the content management solution where organization can securely discuss, share, and collaborate on critical business content. OceanX ECM refers to the process of information lifecycle started from creation, management, publication, archival and eventually disposal.

About oceanX Technology Limited

Founded in 2005 and Headquartered in Hong Kong, OceanX Technology Limited is a leading Enterprise Information Management and Delivery solution provider of Enterprise Wide Software Solutions. The pioneering and innovative solutions developed by OceanX include the award winning Oceanfax Fax Server solution, the OceanX ECM, OceanX DPC, OceanX Capture and OceanX PDFX solution. The solutions are being used by many middle to large companies and government departments around the world.

OceanX's mission is to develop world-class solution for local markets. So, apart from branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and North America, OceanX has been developing worldwide reseller network for years in many countries such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, United States, Canada, UK, Israel, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Caribbean Countries, South Africa, Mauritius, Nigeria & Australia.
