News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Watch Anushka Sharma's Rap in the Song 'Naughty Billo'
The song is featured on Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma first in the bygone era and they soon switch to a new funky, jazzy avatar. The ambience created for the song, the lighting effect and the clothes they are wearing, completely makes it a party number.
The duo is later joined by the other leads Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirazda and they set the stage on fire. Anushka Sharma turns rapper for this one as she raps the lines 'Naughty Naughty Billo main jhoot bolia koi na, ji koi na, Naughty Naughty Billo kal raat akeli soi na.' Apart from producing the film, the actress is slowly and skilfully revealing her other talents too.
The song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Nakash Aziz and Shilpi Paul and the lyrics are by Anvita Dutt. The film is slated for a release on March 24, 2017.
Watch the song here.
Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com/
Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse