Industry News





Watch Anushka Sharma's Rap in the Song 'Naughty Billo'

 
 
Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh
Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh
MUMBAI, India - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Anushka Sharma has tickled our ribs with the funniest trailer of her film 'Phillauri' which sees her in a friendly ghost avatar. So far the makers were appreciated for the songs released till date and with Diljit on board, the audience was waiting to hear his voice in a song. The wait is finally over and the party anthem 'Naughty Billo' in Diljit's voice is released. Bonus to it is even Anushka is singing a rap portion in the song.

The song is featured on Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma first in the bygone era and they soon switch to a new funky, jazzy avatar. The ambience created for the song, the lighting effect and the clothes they are wearing, completely makes it a party number.

The duo is later joined by the other leads Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirazda and they set the stage on fire. Anushka Sharma turns rapper for this one as she raps the lines 'Naughty Naughty Billo main jhoot bolia koi na, ji koi na, Naughty Naughty Billo kal raat akeli soi na.' Apart from producing the film, the actress is slowly and skilfully revealing her other talents too.

The song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Nakash Aziz and Shilpi Paul and the lyrics are by Anvita Dutt. The film is slated for a release on March 24, 2017.

Watch the song here.

Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com/

Source:FridayMoviez
Email:***@twilighten.com Email Verified
Tags:Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Phillauri
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
