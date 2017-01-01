News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gr8ambitionz Publishes IBPS Exam Time Table for the Year 2017-18
Gr8ambitionz.com, a website providing important details and preparation material for various competitive exams held in India publishes the newly released Exam Time Table of IBPS for the session year of 2017-18.
Gr8ambitionz.com is probably the most preferred source of information about the various competitive exams organised in India every year. The most searched and sought after exam among the various exams are the banking exams conducted by IBPS. IBPS is a self-governed academic & research oriented Institute, with a mission of augmenting human-resource development through personnel assessment. It conducts the common written exam (CWE) every year for filling the vacancies of officers and clerks in 27 public sectors banks of India. Gr8ambitionz.com has recently published the schedule of various IBPS exams to be held in 2017-18.
The IBPS exam calendar (http://www.gr8ambitionz.com/
Apart from providing the exam schedule, Gr8ambitionz.com has also published a series of blogs to help the examinees prepare for the upcoming competitive bank exams of IBPS. They have provided the online preparation material in pdf format along with blogpost related to the interview experience of the successful examinees. The study material offered by them consists of the latest updates on current affairs, events of national and international importance and short tricks for mathematical problems.
So, hurry up and log on to http://www.gr8ambitionz.com/
About The Company:
Gr8ambitionz is a website blog that provide study material and tips for students willing to crack the Govt. and private competitive exams occurring in India. For more information, visit their website.
Contact
Gr8AmbitionZ
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse