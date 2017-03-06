 
Advertising Week Europe Hosts First Ever Africa Segment – March 20th – 24th

 
 
LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time ever, Advertising Week; a foremost international marketing, advertising, and technology event will be featuring an Africa Segment and they have partnered with Republicom; an indigenous IMC company, to make this happen.

Now in its fifth year, Advertising Week Europe is a hybrid of inspiring thought leadership, entertainment and special events celebrating the industry and its people and this year Africa will be taking center stage with 2 key sessions presented by Republicom. The sessions include:

Keynote Speech: Africa's Mobile Revolution

This keynote address is expected to spotlight Africa and the impressive growth in the GSM sector especially; what does this mean from an economical standpoint and what are the growth opportunities that still exist? These are some of the subject areas we look forward to hearing from the keynote speaker during this session.

This session is scheduled to hold on Monday, 20th March 2017. Interested participants can register via the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/africas-mobile-revolution-ti...

Plenary Session: 1.2 Billion Stories from Africa.

Africa is complex, resilient, changing, resourceful and diverse. Africa is "next". The continent holds much promise but also presents many challenges for businesses. To succeed, companies and agencies must learn to harness the power of diversity, understand the nuances of culture and find opportunity where others have only seen problems. What are the forces driving rapid growth on the continent; diversity, urbanization, governance, mobile, the ubiquity of the media?

These thoughts will form the fulcrum of a rich discussion between a selection of leaders from government, multinational brands and the creative industry.

This session holds Thursday, March 23, 2017. Interested participants can register via the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12-billion-stories-from-afri...

For a whole week, from March 20th to 24th, the brightest leaders from the marketing, advertising, technology and entertainment industries across Africa will converge in London to share their visions, passions, and best practices.

From seminars and workshops led by some of the greatest minds in the industry by day, to world class entertainment in London's most iconic venues by night – Advertising Week Europe's premier roster of events is like no other and for the first time Africa will be in focus.

For more information about the London event, visit http://europe.advertisingweek.com/

REPUBLICOM

Republicom is a group of seven market-leading companies working together to deliver 360o integrated marketing, advertising and creative services to our partners and clients. We represent a new way of thinking; helping our clients compete and outpace competition by providing strategic and holistic marketing solutions across multiple platforms.

Connect Marketing Services - Integral S&E - Image & Time - Quore Media - Redwood Consulting - Neukleos

Bukola Akingbade
+23412930690
we@neukleos.com
Source:Republicom Group
Email:***@neukleos.com
Posted By:***@neukleos.com Email Verified
Click to Share