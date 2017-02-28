 
Admission for PGPM/MBA is started in ICFAI Business School for 8 campuses

Admission for PGPM/MBA is opened in ICFAI Business School for 8 campuses excluding Hyderabad campus.
 
 
INDIA, India - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Admission in Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) for six campuses and MBA for two campuses has started at ICFAI Business School. PGPM is offered at Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata campuses. MBA is offered by Jaipur and Dehradun campuses. The Application for PGPM/MBA for 8 campuses will close on 31st March 2017. ICFAI Business is among leading provider quality Management education in India.

Now almost all the major MBA entrance exams are over and selection process are almost conducted, ICFAI Business School is giving another opportunity to those who somehow missed earlier chances and still looking to make a career as Manager. PGPM/MBA program (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/PGPM2017/registration/) by ICFAI Business is accepted worldwide.

ICFAI Business School has excellent placement record. More than 90% on campus placement record itself tells the story.

While talking to spoke person of ICFAI Business School about their PGPM/MBA program, he said, "The two year MBA/PGPM Program of IBS is designed to give graduates exposure to management skills needed for the creation of specialists who can integrate across functional areas in a dynamic organization." Further he added, "IBS supplements the MBA/PGPM Program with soft skills which provide a unique opportunity for the student to develop, upgrade their personality, communication and presentation skills."

The CASE methodology is one of the USP of ICFAI Business School curriculums, which help student understand the problem and find its solution in real world scenario.

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
