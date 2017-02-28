News By Tag
Admission for PGPM/MBA is started in ICFAI Business School for 8 campuses
Admission for PGPM/MBA is opened in ICFAI Business School for 8 campuses excluding Hyderabad campus.
Now almost all the major MBA entrance exams are over and selection process are almost conducted, ICFAI Business School is giving another opportunity to those who somehow missed earlier chances and still looking to make a career as Manager. PGPM/MBA program (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School has excellent placement record. More than 90% on campus placement record itself tells the story.
While talking to spoke person of ICFAI Business School about their PGPM/MBA program, he said, "The two year MBA/PGPM Program of IBS is designed to give graduates exposure to management skills needed for the creation of specialists who can integrate across functional areas in a dynamic organization." Further he added, "IBS supplements the MBA/PGPM Program with soft skills which provide a unique opportunity for the student to develop, upgrade their personality, communication and presentation skills."
The CASE methodology is one of the USP of ICFAI Business School curriculums, which help student understand the problem and find its solution in real world scenario.
About IBS Business School
ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
